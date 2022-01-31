BTS: Jungkook featured in English coaching class ad in Haryana, Desi ARMY reacts

The extremely popular boy band BTS is a pop culture phenomenon whose popularity is not just limited to its home nation South Korea, but is widespread across the world, including India too. There has been a steady rise in the millennials' interest in K-pop in our country. Several fan-made edits featuring the septet - V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, and RM - dancing to popular Bollywood and South Indian songs often go viral on social media.

And now, in a hilarious incident, a BTS fan spotted a poster of an English coaching class advertisement in Sonipat, Haryana with Jungkook's face featured on the same. After he tweeted the same, the photo went viral on the micro-blogging platform. Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook is the youngest member of BTS who celebrated his 24th birthday in September 2021.

BTS' official fandom A.R.M.Y. reacted hilariously to the photo. One of the fans replied, "He is gonna be the zayn malik of barber shops. Holy sh*t" as Zayn Malik's photos are often seen in the placards outside barber shops in India. Another fan tweeted, "They better start Korean speaking classes with that poster", while a Twitter user wrote, “Listen, lets go and cut the poster tonight 12 am nobody will know that we were the one who theft it OK.”

Recently, when Jungkook mispronounced the name of the Mexican food chain Chipotle as 'Chicotle' in one of the YouTube videos shared on the official YouTube channel of the band, the restaurant brand, specialising in tacos and burritos, changed its display name on Twitter to 'Chicotle'. Their social media tactic proved to be highly successful as they received thousands of reactions from the A.R.M.Y. members.

For the unversed, BTS was formed in 2010 and released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.