BTS' Jungkook dedicates new song My You to ARMY on band's 9th anniversary

Credit: Jungkook/Instagram

On the occasion of BTS’ 9th anniversary, Jungkook has dedicated a special song titled My You to ARMY. The song is sung in English and Korean languages for the fans. Jungkook’s special message appears on the screen before the song starts.

As per Twitter user @BTStranslation_Jungkook, Jungkook said, “When I think about you guys (ARMYs) these emotions fill me up and overwhelm me so much that I sometimes think about ‘what would I do if all of this disappears if this is all a dream, I thought about things like that. Therefore I came to write a song on that basis and I wondered if the song's vibes might become too sad/depressing so I filled up the song lyrics with pretty words”

He further commented, “it's a song solely for you guys (ARMYs) & even to me who made this song, and to you all who are listening to it, eventually I hope it can become a song that's makes one feel hopeful, shining by ourselves, and gives strength. ARMY, you all, thank you always, and let's go on making even more great memories in the future. My ARMY, I love you.”

Reacting to the song, a fan commented, “Omg he used the rhythm of that one song that he sang in one of his vlive streams, and the lyrics were written and suggested by armys.” The second fan wrote, “Just thinking that jungkook made this song for army makes me be the happiest person in this world.”

The third one wrote, “Thanks for the lyrics!!! The song is still more beautiful than before reading it!! Thank you very much!!” The fourth one commented, “Can't explain the feeling when I listen his song his. Voice touch the soul.” The fifth one commented, “JK I am crying, it is such a beautiful song, I like this song very much, I am repeating it more than once, I liked it very much, its voice is very beautiful.”