BTS: Jungkook clarifies why his jacket got unbuttoned during Seoul concert

The Bangtan Boys Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, and V, except Jin, answered fan questions in a live session recently.

The South Korean pop band BTS consisting of Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, RM, J-Hope, and V recently held live concerts named Permission To Dance On Stage in the nation's capital Seoul on March 10, 12, and 13. During the third day, while the Bangtan Boys were performing their hit song 'Fake Love', Jungkook's shirt got mistakenly unbuttoned several times and he was seen struggling with the same on the stage.

The BTS boys, except for Jin who was resting after undergoing surgery for his finger injury, held a live session on the South Korean video streaming platform V Live recently in which they interacted with their fans. Their conversation has been translated by the Twitter user @btsbaragi_jk in which the members are seen teasing Jungkook.

As one of their fans asked, "What happened to Jungkook’s shirt during Fake Love?", Suga said, "What was it? Did it really pop off?”. Jungkook replied to him that it was mistakenly unbuttoned. Suga continued to tease him as he said, "you didn’t do that on purpose?" and Jimin added, "You seemed to be continuously laughing and smiling as you performed."

what happened to Jungkook’s shirt during Fake Love?



it was unbuttoned/got undone

you didn’t do that on purpose?

you seemed to be continuously laughing/smiling as you [performed] though



pic.twitter.com/9ayvMs1UAw — lyssy (@btsbaragi_jk) March 19, 2022

Jungkook then explained the reason behind his smile as he said, "the reason I laughed is because I buttoned it up once but it got undone again so I was dumbfounded. I did give it a thought. Since its already unbuttoned, should I unbutton it once more/another one? Should I just completely unbutton it?".

in the past-in the past, when we were promoting, you ripped/tore [his clothes]

ah, that, I did rip/tear off

I did give it a thought. Since its already unbuttoned, should I unbutton it once more/another one? Should I just completely unbutton it?’ — lyssy (@btsbaragi_jk) March 19, 2022



READ | BTS: Jungkook changes Instagram username, ARMY says 'user alphabet will be missed'



Jeon Jung-kook aka Jungkook recently made headlines when he changed his username from ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’ to ‘jungkook.97’ on Instagram. In the Instagram Live session that the singer did later, a BTS fan asked him ''tell us why jungkookie changed his ID'' to which he disclosed the reason and answered, ''because it's too long...''. The septet enjoys huge popularity on social media and is a global phenomenon.