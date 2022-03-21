BTS: Jungkook clarifies why his jacket got unbuttoned during Seoul concert

Headlines

Delhi: Woman pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help, video surfaces

Jemimah Rodrigues’ superb all-round show steer India to series-levelling victory over Bangladesh

Zeenat Aman shares heartwarming throwback with ‘friend’ Rekha: ‘Years will go by without us exchanging a word…’

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

Rohit Sharma most tested Indian cricketer by NADA for doping; this star batter not tested in last two years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

Delhi: Woman pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help, video surfaces

Jemimah Rodrigues’ superb all-round show steer India to series-levelling victory over Bangladesh

10 Most powerful queens of Mughal Empire

8 must-watch Hindi devotional films

10 superfoods for weight gain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

India now home to world's largest office, overtakes Pentagon; know all about Surat's grand building

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

Jacqueliene Fernandez sets internet on fire, drops sexy photos in black crop top and low-waist jeans

Kajol reveals how daughter Nysa Devgan reacted when she told her 'I hope and pray you have a daughter like yourself'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

BTS: Jungkook clarifies why his jacket got unbuttoned during Seoul concert

The Bangtan Boys Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, and V, except Jin, answered fan questions in a live session recently.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 21, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The South Korean pop band BTS consisting of Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, RM, J-Hope, and V recently held live concerts named Permission To Dance On Stage in the nation's capital Seoul on March 10, 12, and 13. During the third day, while the Bangtan Boys were performing their hit song 'Fake Love', Jungkook's shirt got mistakenly unbuttoned several times and he was seen struggling with the same on the stage.

The BTS boys, except for Jin who was resting after undergoing surgery for his finger injury, held a live session on the South Korean video streaming platform V Live recently in which they interacted with their fans. Their conversation has been translated by the Twitter user @btsbaragi_jk in which the members are seen teasing Jungkook.

As one of their fans asked, "What happened to Jungkook’s shirt during Fake Love?", Suga said, "What was it? Did it really pop off?”. Jungkook replied to him that it was mistakenly unbuttoned. Suga continued to tease him as he said, "you didn’t do that on purpose?" and Jimin added, "You seemed to be continuously laughing and smiling as you performed."

Jungkook then explained the reason behind his smile as he said, "the reason I laughed is because I buttoned it up once but it got undone again so I was dumbfounded. I did give it a thought. Since its already unbuttoned, should I unbutton it once more/another one? Should I just completely unbutton it?".


READ | BTS: Jungkook changes Instagram username, ARMY says 'user alphabet will be missed'

Jeon Jung-kook aka Jungkook recently made headlines when he changed his username from ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’ to ‘jungkook.97’ on Instagram. In the Instagram Live session that the singer did later, a BTS fan asked him ''tell us why jungkookie changed his ID'' to which he disclosed the reason and answered, ''because it's too long...''. The septet enjoys huge popularity on social media and is a global phenomenon.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Proud Moment For Farhan Akhtar As Daughter Shakya Graduates With Family By Her Side

Kajol's kissing scene from The Trial goes viral, netizens say 'bhai ye sab kya dekhna padh rha hai'

Ticket prices for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut soar upto Rs 90 lakh; check details

Meet CEO who earns Rs 5 lakh per day, leads Rs 1,45,000 crore company, not from IIT; Tata's main man for...

This star Indian actress has worked in a big-budget Pakistani film, her name will leave you in shock

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE