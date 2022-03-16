BTS: Jungkook changes Instagram username, ARMY says 'user alphabet will be missed'

The global pop sensation BTS has millions of fans around the world who keep their eyes on each and every activity of the septet. Jeon Jung-kook aka Jungkook, who has a massive fan following on social media just like the other Bangtan boys, changed his Instagram username from ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’ to ‘jungkook.97’ on Wednesday, March 16.





BTS ARMY, the official fandom of the group, has reacted to this sudden change and several fans have said that they would miss his earlier username that consisted of the 24 out of 26 alphabets except for J and K, that referred to Jungkook's name. While one Twitter user wrote, "User alphabet, you will be missed', another tweeted that he might have gotten tired typing the alphabets while logging in as he wrote, "He got tired for always typing the alphabet whenever he logs in".

User alphabet, you will be missed pic.twitter.com/shb0ayTMBA — cloud (@purplegureum_) March 16, 2022

He got tired for always typing the alphabet whenever he logs in — (@_euqi_) March 16, 2022

ARMY members also speculated as to what was the reason behind Jungkook's decision as one of them tweeted, "Could it be that Jungkook changed his ig username bec his old username is too long, and has to spell all 26 alphabet characters except for JK? Haha. His new username looks now a fanmade hahaha jungkook.97" Another fan seemed heartbroken as he tweeted, "Jungkook Changed His Username! User abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz You'll Be Missed" with crying emojis.

Could it be that Jungkook changed his ig username bec his old username is too long, and has to spell all 26 alphabet characters except for JK? Haha. His new username looks now a fanmade hahaha jungkook.97 March 16, 2022

Jungkook Changed His Username!

User abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz You'll Be Missed pic.twitter.com/by7YYkpShN — Jimin's OST Coming!!! (@btsuniversea) March 16, 2022



READ | BTS boys drop photos from Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul concerts, thank ARMY for being 'always together'



Meanwhile, coming to the professional front, the South Korean band BTS consisting of Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, RM, J-Hope, and V recently held live concerts named Permission To Dance On Stage in the nation's capital Seoul on March 10, 12, and 13. In an eight-minute video that Jungkook had shared on his Instagram profile, the singer shared his experience performing for the live audience in their home nation after two and a half years. He said that despite the fact that they are now playing in front of ARMY after 2.5 years, the wait felt like 23 years.