Entertainment

BTS' Jungkook announces his first solo documentary I AM STILL, shares trailer; to release in India on...

Releasing in India, this limited two-day event gives fans a close-up view of Jung Kook’s eight-month journey in creating his solo album Golden, as he steps out of BTS's global spotlight to establish his own identity.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 05:25 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

BTS' Jungkook announces his first solo documentary I AM STILL, shares trailer; to release in India on...
Image credit:Twitter
Jungkook. the young and legendary K-pop member of the global sensation BTS has announced his first solo documentary.  PVRINOX Pictures is excited to present Jung Kook: I Am Still an exclusive film documenting the inspiring journey of the iconic BTS member as he embarks on his solo career.

Releasing in India on September 21st & 22nd, this limited two-day event offers fans an intimate look at Jung Kook’s eight-month process of creating his solo album Golden, as he steps out of BTS's global spotlight to craft his own identity.

Releasing in the birth month of the beloved idol, the film follows Jung Kook through eight months of creating his solo album 'Golden' and creating an identity out of the world sensation that is BTS. The film captures the essence of the global pop star who took the world by storm.

Jung Kook achieved stardom worldwide with his debut solo single Seven (feat. Latto) which came out in 2023. The young artist made history and debuted at No.1 as the first Asian solo artist on three international charts upon the release of the track. He is the only K-pop solo artist to reach a significant milestone of having three singles (Seven, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), and Standing Next to You) from his debut album Golden in the top 10 of the Billboard HOT 100. Golden further solidified his success, staying for 24 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200.

The powerhouse of talent, Jung Kook, in the trailer for I Am Still shares, “I never thought of myself as a genius. I just know the areas I lack in so I strive to be better. I always say this but ARMY fires me up. I just follow my own compass.” This new film offers an intimate look at Jung Kook's eight-month journey, featuring exclusive interviews, never-before-seen moments behind the curtain, and mind-blowing concert performances that highlight his relentless dedication and personal growth. A look into the life of the chart-topping heartthrob who has established an identity outside of BTS and captured the attention of music lovers worldwide. 

