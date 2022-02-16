BTS joins 'Dholida' craze; Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook dance on Alia Bhatt's song - watch

There's no denying that K-pop band BTS is currently one of the biggest names in the international music industry. With its members -- Jimin, RM, V, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook and Suga, setting new records one release at a time, BTS' fan following, popular called as the ARMY, has grown manifold over the years.

Such is the craze around BTS that the band's fans often create their own dubbed versions that go viral on social media. Fans create edited versions of the band's practise dance sessions and even their official music videos, sync it with a trending song and drop them on social media for the ARMY to like and circulate. Some of these fan-edited versions go viral in just a few minutes.

In the latest fan-edited clip, the Bangtan Boys can be seen showing off their moves to the song 'Dholida', originally featuring Alia Bhatt. The song is from the upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

The editing is so fine and the beats sync so perfectly with the dance steps of the septet that it seems like the BTS boys are actually dancing to 'Dholida'.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, the BTS boys recently revealed a huge hint about their World Tour in 2022 in a video released on YouTube by BangtanTV. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook who appear in the video and are interviewed by reporters on the red carpet.

If the band will go on tour in 2022, a reporter asks V to blink three times. For his bandmates, BTS member RM interpreted the question. V and Jimin began blinking fast, and the rest of the members of the group joined them, confirming the group's 2022 global tour.

Ever since the video surfaced, the ARMY can't contain their excitement and are waiting for more details about the band's supposed 2022 world tour.