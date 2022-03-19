BTS: Jin undergoes surgery after injuring finger, ARMY wishes him speedy recovery

BIGHIT MUSIC on Saturday released a statement on the Korean mobile app, Weverse sharing a health update about BTS member Jin.

The statement revealed that BTS' Jin sustained a finger injury during his daily activities and was taken to the hospital for the same on March 18. The statement further stated that due to partial damage to the tendons in the finger, Jin was advised surgery by doctors.

As per the statement, Jin underwent surgery on the afternoon of March 18 and was discharged on March 19. He will be wearing a cast for stabilization and will focus on rest and recovery, the statement said.

Soon after the news of Jin's surgery surfaced online, ARMY (BTS fans), took Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

Read the full statement below:

"Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member Jin's finger injury.

Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18.

The surgery went well according to the doctors. Jin was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, March 19 and has been resting. He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery.

Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health.

We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists.

Thank you."