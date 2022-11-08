BTS' Jin slays formal fashion in black suit, ARMY calls him 'handsome'

Credit: Jin/Instagram

Be it their concerts or social media posts, BTS band members V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, and RM never fails to make headlines. The singers often share photos on social media in order to keep their BTS ARMY updated.

Recently, one of the cutest k-pop stars Jin broke the internet when he dropped his stunning photos in black formals on Instagram. He shared a series of his photos and won millions of hearts with his cuteness. He looks adorable, cute and handsome in each and every photo that he shared on Instagram.

In no time, his photos went viral and ARMY started circulating them on social media, #BTSJIN also started trending on Twitter. Meanwhile, It's official! The seven members of BTS, one of the world's biggest bands, will perform military service in their country, South Korea. The label Bighit Music confirmed the news last month.

For the unversed, Jin will be the first one to enlist, as per the official announcement. The move means that the septet will become temporarily inactive as a group. But, "both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," said label Bighit Music."

The members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans," Bighit said in a statement.

BigHit Music confirmed that the group will come together as a whole in 2025 following their commitments. Confirming that there is a lot to look forward to, they reiterated, "Yet To Come is more than a track from their latest album, it i a promise, there`s much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS. "The decision by BTS to enlist helps avert a sticky situation for South Korea`s government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30-years-old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not, Variety reported.