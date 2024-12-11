Jin recently appeared on a Japanese talk show where he discussed his album Happy and his friendship with the other BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga.

Jin, the popular vocalist of BTS, recently became the first member of the group to complete his military service. Since his return, he has been engaging with fans in various ways.

He recently appeared on a Japanese talk show where he discussed his album Happy and his friendship with the other BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga. In the conversation, Jin talked about the significance of maintaining professionalism and mutual respect within the group.

He clarified that while they may seem very close, they aren't friends but rather collaborators working together. Jin emphasized that even when challenges arise among them, it’s essential to stay professional and set aside personal feelings to achieve their collective objectives.

During a conversation with Japanese singer, actor, and television personality Masaki Aiba on Since Those Days, Jin shared, "I think to be respectful, we need to recognise that we’re not friends, we’re partners who work together. Among friends, when you get mad at each other, sometimes you won’t help each other because you are mad. But here it’s that kind of concept. Basically, we’re working together, so I think the most important thing is to have an attitude that even if there’s a situation where our feelings get hurt, we still have to work together professionally."

Jin, who has a deep affection for BTS fans, or ARMY, released his new album Happy last month. Reflecting on the album, he shared that while he desires happiness, it isn’t always easy for him to find. He expressed that he feels joy when he's able to make others happy or see them smile.

For Jin, his true happiness comes from seeing his fans happy. His main goal is to bring joy to his fans, and in doing so, he believes he will also achieve his own happiness, which is his ultimate dream.