BTS: Jin's first solo single The Astronaut to release before he joins mandatory military service

File Photo

On Wednesday, BTS’ Jin, who is the eldest band member, announced the release date of his first solo song The Astronaut. This will be released before him joining mandatory military service.

On Tuesday, Jin shared the first glimpse of his solo single on Twitter. Now, BigHit issued an official statement related to the release of the song on Weverse. It read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS member Jin’s first official solo single, 'The Astronaut,' will be released on October 28, 2022. Since it’s a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope 'The Astronaut' can be a gift to all of you. We also prepared various promotions for the fans throughout the preparation process of this single.”

It added, "Please show a lot of anticipation and support for this promotion, where you can meet various sides of Jin. Pre-order date: From 11 AM, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 (KST) Release date: From 1 PM, Friday, October 28, 2022 (KST). Thank you."

For the unversed, BTS member Jin will be the first one to enlist, as per the official announcement. The move means that the septet will become temporarily inactive as a group. But, "both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," said label Bighit Music."

The members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans," Bighit said in a statement.

BigHit Music confirmed that the group will come together as a whole in 2025 following their commitments. Confirming that there is a lot to look forward to, they reiterated, "Yet To Come is more than a track from their latest album, it i a promise, there`s much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS. "The decision by BTS to enlist helps avert a sticky situation for South Korea`s government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30-years-old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not, Variety reported.

Politicians have wrangled over making BTS the first K-Pop exceptions and earlier this year even discussed some lighter form of military service in which they might still be able to perform.