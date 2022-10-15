BTS' Jin reveals 'going to hospital a lot' before Busan concert for THIS reason

Jin

BTS' singer and songwriter Jin became emotional while performing at the Yet to Come In Busan concert, and revealed that fans' love and devotion have helped him to overcome his health issue.

After taking centerstage, Jin revealed that he was going to the hospital a lot because of his bad throat. He said that he visited doctor last week also, before the concert. Jin even added that for the past few days he was in dilemma of having multiple thoughts about his health, the concert, and the expectation his fans have from him. However, Jin overcome every possible obstacle and gave his best at the concert.

Later, Jin announced that he is coming with his new solo album. Singer Jin broke the news and the internet during the live concert Yet to Come in Busan. The album's name is yet to be disclosed, but this news has certainly surprised the ARMY. While performing on stage, the singer and songwriter acknowledged the love his band has received across the globe. As a gesture towards the crazy fandom, Jin shared that he would be back with his solo album. The news was welcomed with a thunderous response from the ARMY, and they couldn't stop hooting and clapping over the news.

Where to watch BTS Busan concert in India?

To support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, the K-pop sensation BTS will perform as the headlining act at "a free in-person concert" on October 15. The performance, titled "Yet to Come," will begin at 6 PM KST on the Busan Ilgwang special stage (2.30 pm IST).