BTS: Jin gets a buzzcut ahead of military service, fans call him 'super cute'

Photo credit: Twitter

BTS member Jin, also known as Kim Seok Jin, is prepared to begin his South Korean military service. Before joining the army, the artist shared photographs of himself on the Weverse fan group wearing his most recent outfit in accordance with military regulations. He opted for a buzz cut with very short hair and was dressed simply in a black T-shirt.

Kim Seok Jin said last month that he would be enlisting on December 13. The singer for Astronaut will be at the recruit training facility in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, where he will undergo a five-week training, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. He will be assigned to the army's front-line unit after completing his training. He will complete his tasks for 18 months in total, and RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will follow him eventually. The gang won't meet again until 2025 after completing their required military service.

BTS's management company BigHit Music already issued a statement regarding Jin's military duty. The statement read, "Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment."

"The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time," it ended.

According to reports, military authorities will reportedly take further measures to ensure safety during Jin's enlistment at the military training facility. Before performing his services for his country, Jin recently made his solo debut in October with the song The Astronaut.