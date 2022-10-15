BTS' Jin surprises fans at Busan concert, ARMY ecstatic

BTS

BTS: Your favourite band Bangtan Boys aka BTS's singer Jin is coming with a new album. Singer Jin broke the news and the internet during the live concert Yet to Come in Busan. The album's name is yet to be disclosed, but this news has certainly surprised the ARMY.

While performing on stage, the singer and songwriter acknowledged the love his band has received across the globe. As a gesture towards the crazy fandom, Jin shared that he would be back with his solo album. The news was welcomed with a thunderous response from the ARMY, and they couldn't stop hooting and clapping over the news.

Here are the reactions from the news

Walau harus berjibaku dengan internet yg menyebalkan, tapi aku sangat menikmati penampilan kalian. Makasih banyak BTS udah buat hari ini menjadi hari yg sangat menyenangkan&sangat berkesan#YetToComeinBUSAN #YetToCome_on_Weverse_LIVE #BTSYetToComeinBusan #BTSARMY #ARMY pic.twitter.com/QJVNP8SO06 — Asuka Lyana (@Febri060202) October 15, 2022

Where to watch BTS Busan concert in India?

To support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, the K-pop sensation BTS will perform as the headlining act at "a free in-person concert" on October 15. The performance, titled "Yet to Come," will begin at 6 PM KST on the Busan Ilgwang special stage (2.30 pm IST).

The BTS fan club, known as ARMY, will be be able to watch the concert live online on the Weverse fan forum. Korean pop group BTS announced their intention to headline a free concert in Busan late in August in support of the city's quest to host the World Expo in 2030. The "Yet To Come" event will take place on October 15 at 6 p.m. at the Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun, according to Fox News. Additionally, the date follows the Busan International Film Festival by one day.

With members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin V, and Jungkook focusing on solo projects, BTS is now taking a hiatus as a group.