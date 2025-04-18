With his second solo album Echo releasing on May 16, Jin is ready to reveal a fresh, new side of himself. Fans around the world are buzzing with excitement to see what he has in store. Here’s a quick look at what to expect from his much-awaited solo tour!

BTS fans, rejoice! Jin is all set to begin his first solo world tour, titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, and it's creating a massive buzz online. This marks his big return after completing military service, and ARMYs everywhere are excited to see him shine on stage once again.

BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS' agency, dropped the big news in the early hours of April 17 (KST). Along with the announcement, they shared a bold poster of Jin looking every bit the rockstar, dressed in black and surrounded by drums and synths, setting the tone for an epic tour ahead.

With his second solo album Echo releasing on May 16, Jin is ready to reveal a fresh, new side of himself. Fans around the world are buzzing with excitement to see what he has in store. Here’s a quick look at what to expect from his much-awaited solo tour!

Jin’s solo tour will see him perform in top cities across Asia, North America, and Europe. Each stop will feature two shows, giving more fans the chance to catch him live and be part of the experience.

Here’s the full schedule for Jin’s RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR:

June 28–29 – Goyang, South Korea | Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5–6 – Chiba, Japan | Makuhari Messe

July 12–13 – Osaka, Japan | Kyocera Dome

July 17–18 – Anaheim, USA | Honda Center

July 22–23 – Dallas, USA | American Airlines Center

July 26–27 – Tampa, USA | Amalie Arena

July 30–31 – Newark, USA | Prudential Center

August 5–6 – London, UK | The O2

August 9–10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

ARMY, get ready—Jin’s coming to light up the stage!

For those who can’t make it to the venues, don’t worry—Jin’s Goyang concerts will be streamed live on Weverse, so ARMYs around the world can still be part of the celebration from home!

RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR – Ticket Sales Info

ARMY Membership Presale: Starts April 20

General Sales: Begin April 22 on Weverse and Ticketmaster

With demand expected to be sky-high, fans are encouraged to register early for presale access and turn on email alerts to stay updated!