BTS: Jimin’s Seoul home seized due to unpaid premiums, Big Hit Music aplogolises

BTS Jimin’s home in Seoul was recently seized because of some unpaid health insurance premiums. On Sunday, Entertainment company Big Hit issued a statement after this report circulated on social media.

In its statement, Big Hit apologised and mentioned that Jimin was ‘unaware of matters being overdue’. According to the reports, Biz Hankook stated that, on January 25, the National Health Insurance Service had seized Jimin’s Nine One Hannam house in Seoul after he failed to pay the dues. The singer had received four notices about the same. On April 22, it was lifted after he paid the dues. For the unversed, Jimin had bought the apartment for around Rs 36 crore last year in May.

Citing Big Hit’s statement Soompi stated, “Regarding this matter, the company is the first to receive all mail that arrives at the artists’ dorms, and in the process of relaying it to the artist, a portion of the mail was omitted by mistake. Due to Jimin’s activities abroad starting at the end of last year, his extended period of rest, and his scheduled activities abroad after that, he was unaware of matters such as (his premiums) being overdue. As soon as he found out, he paid the arrears in full, and at present, the situation has been resolved. We apologise for the fact that we have given the artist and fans cause for concern due to our company’s negligence.”

