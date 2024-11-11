ENTERTAINMENT

BTS' Jimin wins Best K-pop Award, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga also win big at MTV EMAs 2024

The MTV Europe Music Awards took place in Manchester on Sunday night, hosted by Rita Ora. The ceremony saw major wins for artists like Taylor Swift, BTS' Jimin, and Eminem. Here’s a breakdown of the winners:

Image credit: Instagram

Best Artist: Taylor Swift Best US Act: Taylor Swift Best Live Act: Taylor Swift Best Video: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - "Fortnight" Best Song: Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso" Best Pop: Ariana Grande Global Icon Award: Busta Rhymes Pop Pioneers Award: Pet Shop Boys Best K-pop: BTS' Jimin Best Push: LE SSERAFIM Best R&B: Tyla Best Afrobeats: Tyla Best UK and Ireland Act: Raye Best Hip-Hop: Eminem Best Rock: Liam Gallagher Best Alternative: Imagine Dragons 2024 MTV EMA Winners: Best Song: Ariana Grande - "we can't be friends (wait for your love)"

Benson Boone - "Beautiful Things"

Beyonce - "TEXAS HOLD 'EM"

Billie Eilish - "BIRDS OF A FEATHER"

Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso" - WINNER Best Video: Ariana Grande - "we can't be friends (wait for your love)"

Charli xcx - "360"

Eminem - "Houdini"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

LISA ft. Rosalia - "NEW WOMAN"

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - "Fortnight" - WINNER Best Artist: Beyonce

Billie Eilish

Post Malone

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift - WINNER Best Collaboration: Charli xcx & Billie Eilish - "Guess"

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - "Like That"

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars - "Die With a Smile"

LISA ft. Rosalia - "NEW WOMAN" - WINNER

Peso Pluma, Anitta - "BELLAKEO"

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - "Fortnight" Best New: Ayra Starr

Benson Boone - WINNER

Chappell Roan

LE SSERAFIM

Teddy Swims

The Last Dinner Party

Tyla Best Pop: Ariana Grande - WINNER

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift Best Afrobeats: Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla - WINNER Best Rock: Bon Jovi

Coldplay

Green Day

Kings of Leon

Lenny Kravitz

Liam Gallagher - WINNER

The Killers Best Latin: Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma - WINNER

Rauw Alejandro

Shakira Best K-pop: Jimin - WINNER

Jung Kook

LE SSERAFIM

LISA

NewJeans

Stray Kids Best Alternative: Fontaines D.C.

Hozier

Imagine Dragons - WINNER

Lana Del Rey

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD Best Electronic: Calvin Harris - WINNER

David Guetta

Disclosure

DJ Snake

Fred Again..

Swedish House Mafia Best Hip-Hop: Central Cee

Eminem - WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott Best R&B: Kehlani

SZA

Tinashe

Tyla - WINNER

Usher

Victoria Monet Best Live: Adele

Coldplay

Doja Cat

RAYE

Taylor Swift - WINNER

Travis Scott Best Push: Ayra Starr

Chappell Roan

Coco Jones

Flyana Boss

Jessie Murph

Laufey

LE SSERAFIM - WINNER

Mark Ambor

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

The Warning

Victoria Monet (With inputs from ANI)