BTS: Jimin to make K-drama OST debut with ‘Our Blues’

With the upcoming Korean show Our Blues, BTS singer Jimin is slated to make his K-drama OST debut. The show's creators stated that the Bangtan member will be featured in one of the show's songs. Because of its excellent ensemble, the K-drama is one of the most anticipated shows of the summer. Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-ah, Han Ji-min, Kim Woo-bin, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Kim Hye-ja, Go Doo-shim, and Uhm Jung-swa are among the cast members of the show.

A source from Yamyam Entertainment, the production company in charge of the OST for Our Blues, told Korean tabloid Soompi on March 15 that, “Jimin will be participating as an OST singer for tvN’s new Saturday-Sunday drama ‘Our Blues.’ Since world-class group BTS’s Jimin will be joining us, we will energize the drama with a masterpiece OST song that harmonizes well with the flow of the story.”

BTS' eldest member Jin previously performed the song Yours for tvN's Jirisan, and V aka Kim Taehyung sang the song Christmas Tree for SBS' Our Beloved Summer.

Our Blues' creators have yet to reveal more information about the song's concept or release date. However, given the manner in which Jin's Yours and V's Christmas Tree were published, it wouldn't be strange if Jimin's song was released a few episodes after the show debuted. Given the excitement around the song's announcement, the creators are likely to tease the song in the first few episodes before releasing the complete version. Jimin's Our Blues song could be released by the end of April if they stick to this schedule.

