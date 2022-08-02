Search icon
BTS: Jimin shares adorable photo with J-Hope from Lollapalooza music festival

For the unversed, on July 32, BTS’ J-Hope burned the stage at Lollapalooza with his performances, Jimin and Becky G were also present at the concert.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 01:35 PM IST

Credit: Jimin/Instagram

After supporting and cheering for J-Hope at Lollapalooza in Chicago, the Jimin has dropped an adorable photo with the BTS singer. Jimin and J-Hope, two favourite singers, are looking cool in black outfits.

For the unversed, on July 32,  BTS’ J-Hope burned the stage at Lollapalooza with his performances, ARMY was extremely proud to see the singer performing solo and stealing the limelight at the music festival. Jimin and Becky G were also present at the concert and were seen cheering the K-pop singer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

After the concert, J-Hope dropped a series of photos from Lollapalooza and penned a long thankful not for his well-wishers. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “July 31, 2022 is going to be one of my greatest and unforgettable moments. Lollapalooza was one of the most important challenges of Jack in the Box. Preparing an hour-long show with me front and center was just one dread-filled moment after another, and I whipped myself forward as hard as I could, again and again, to practice for the show.

Most of all, preparing every detail with so much attention and care made me learn along the way about who I really am.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

He added, “Yesterday was the culmination of this whole process, and that’s why it’ll be that much more of a treasured memory in my life’s history,and have that much more meaning!!! I want to thank all of the staff who worked so hard for Lollapalooza, all of my buddies in the band and the dance crew, Becky G for her special presence, Jimin who came so far to cheer me on, and above all I want to thank our ARMY who made yesterday’s stage shine even more brightly, and I would like to thank once again all the organizers of Lollapalooza who gave me this amazing opportunity !!!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

Also read: BTS' J-Hope burns the stage with his electrifying performance at Lollapalooza, Jimin, Becky G cheer for singer

For the unversed, BTS band is one of the most loved bands in the world, each member has a huge fan following. The band included V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope and Suga. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

