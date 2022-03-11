BTS: Jimin's new tattoo at Permission to Dance concert gets ARMY's attention

The Bangtan boys band BTS has become a global sensation. The band and its members have become favourites of millions of people, and they cherish every single moment, every small detail of their favourite. The band has kickstarted their live concert, Permission to Dance at Seoul, and the ARMY can't retain their happiness to see them back together on the stage.

Recently during the first concert in Seoul, singer Jimin was spotted with two new tattoos, and he couldn't hide his followers' eagle-eye. One tattoo is of a crescent moon at the back of his neck. While he inked 'youth' behind his ear. The photos of the tattoo went viral. Although there is no clarity if these are permanent or temporary tattoos.

Check out Jimin's new tattoos

jimins new tattoo and his mole remind me to crescent moon and venus



Comprising of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the South Korean pop band BTS is organising 'Permission to Dance on Stage' concert in its capital, Seoul for three days - March 10, March 12, and March 13. These are the first live concerts of the music group in South Korea in over two years as the band's last performance in their home country happened in October 2019.

Fans of the group thronged the Seoul Olympic stadium in large numbers on the first day of the concerts. Twitter is flooded with pictures and videos from the Day 1 of the concert in which the Bangtan Boys can be seen performing on stage with their heart and soul.

These concerts are being held within Covid-19 restrictions. The South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of South Korea has set a restriction of 15,000 people per night for each event, despite the stadium's capacity of 70,000. ARMY, the BTS fandom, has also been asked to not cheer loudly or chant while attending the concert as per the guidelines issued by Big Hit Music, the agency handling BTS.