BTS’ Jimin reveals details about his meeting with Jin and J-Hope in military, shares Kim Seok Jin’s msg for ARMY

BTS Jimin reveals Jin has gotten stronger in the military and reveals that he misses the BTS ARMY

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 09:47 AM IST

BTS Jin-Jimin

BTS Jimin aka Park Jimin recently updated the fans about his meeting with the members of BTS who are serving in the mandatory military service in South Korea. In his live session, he addressed the BTS Army and shared several details from his meeting with J-Hope and Jin.

Park Jimin recently visited his fellow team member at the base camp, a fan account shared the video on twitter and while talking about the eldest member of BTS, Kim Seok Jin, he said, “I went to (meet) Jin Hyung. I've been in touch since 2 weeks ago. It would have been nice if all members went together, but busy with their own work. I'm still getting ready, so I had time. I had a few days after the shoot.”

He continued to reveal that earlier Jin had lost his appetite and said, “I got a break because it was the weekend. Jung Ho Seok had a day off too. So, we went together. He (Jin) ate really well. Hyung (Jin) likes food, but the amount is less than before. (But) I feel like he (his appetite) is back. We were eating together, and he ate really well,”

He even shared a msg from Jin for the BTS Army and said, “He told me that he wanted to eat mul-hoi(cold raw fish soup). I felt good because he ate better than I thought. He has gotten stronger. His face is the same as before, but his body has gotten stronger. I thought he adjusted well (in the army). I thought he was cool.” “Right! He is our Hyung! He is alive! It was really nice to see him. 'I wanted to see you'. He asked me to let you know. He misses you (ARMY).”

Currently, BTS members are serving mandatory military service in Korea and the band will reunite in 2025 after they complete their respective 18 months of mandatory military service. Recently, Park Jin was promoted to Private First Class and it left all his fans emotional. 

