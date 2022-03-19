BTS: Jimin’s lookalike takes internet by a storm, ARMY shocked by resemblance

The BTS fandom ARMY has found a doppelganger of Jimin and they certainly can not keep calm. Jimin's lookalike, Han Hao Lin, a Chinese child artist, has been discovered by fans. ARMY has been sharing posts on Twitter, drawing facial parallels between the two.

A BTS fan wrote on Twitter, "Jimin really has a doppelganger and he's adorable." Another person wrote, "I was thinking that also that he looks like Jimin. I watched him acting in some Chinese dramas, young talented actor as well."

This child is JIMIN!!! Or his child??? How come same?!pic.twitter.com/oKbHIxYOtX — naneun? ⁷ (@naneun_vindy) March 15, 2022

How can two people have this much similarity! pic.twitter.com/OAGEMgun3M March 17, 2022

‘My Country’, ‘My Parents’, ‘My People’, ‘My Homeland’, ‘1921’, and ‘Cliff Walkers’ are among the films in which Han Hao Lin has appeared. Xue zhong han dao xing, ‘To Be with You’, and ‘Joy of Life’ were among his many television appearances.

Popular musician and YouTuber Anshuman Sharma whose edited music videos often go viral on the internet is back again with his latest BTS video. Earlier, Anshuman had made edited videos showing BTS members Jungkook and V sing in Hindi and now, he has made Jimin croon a romantic track in Hindi which the YouTuber himself has titled 'Tu Hai Jaana'.

Sharing the video on his Instagram channel, Anshuman wrote, "f Jimin was a Bollywood singer? Tag someone who's Jimin biased. This one was a little more challenging than the previous ones, so thank y'all for being so patient with me. You guys are the besstt!" He even asked the fans if they would like to see him continue the series as he wrote, "Ps- Should I keep continuing this series?".

BTS fans are now eagerly anticipating his edited videos of other Bangtan Boys, RM, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope, singing Hindi songs. Anshuman has already created amusing lessons on how to compose a Ritviz, Prateek Kuhad, and Badshah song in under two minutes.