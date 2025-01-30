On January 29, the K-pop star Jimin shared an update on Weverse, giving fans a glimpse into his life in the military.

BTS’ Jimin, who is currently serving in the military, took a moment to reach out to the ARMY with a heartfelt letter, offering warm New Year greetings.

On January 29, the K-pop star shared an update on Weverse, giving fans a glimpse into his life in the military. He spoke about the routine nature of military life, his daily activities, and his late-night conversations with fellow BTS member Jungkook, where they discuss their future plans.

The 29-year-old BTS star, Jimin, began his letter by reflecting on the moment he enlisted in the military in December 2023. "Hello, ARMY, this is Jimin. I enlisted in December the year before last, and before I knew it, two years have already passed," Jimin wrote, as translated by Koreaboo. He continued, "I’ve been serving in the military for about a year and two months now. Yes… time really does seem to flow differently here."

The Closer Than This crooner, Jimin, further shared that life in the military has been “not easy” and that he has been “learning and experiencing things” that he hopes to talk about with his fans once he is discharged.

In his touching message, Jimin opened up about his daily life in the military, revealing, “Hmm, my daily life hasn’t changed much. Since it’s the military, I spend my days training, working, and exercising, and before I know it, the day is over, and it’s time to sleep again. It’s a repetitive routine."

Jimin also opened up about the meaningful discussions he’s been having with his fellow BTS member and military companion, Jungkook. The two enlisted together on December 12, 2023, as part of the buddy system. Reflecting on the new year, Jimin shared that the most significant change in his daily routine has been the deep conversations he now enjoys with Jungkook, where they talk about their future and their journey so far.

He added, “One thing that has changed, though, is that since the year turned, the conversations Jungkook and I have before going to bed have changed a lot.

He further mentioned, “Since the days when we can meet ARMY are getting closer and closer, we’ve been talking a lot about what we need to prepare before we see you again, what kind of image we want to show, and what kind of life we’ll live moving forward."

Although Jimin expressed excitement about the prospect of resuming group activities, he was candid about his feelings of apprehension. He admitted that it's been a long time since the septet last performed together, and that time apart has left him with a sense of nervousness about reuniting on stage.

“To be honest, there’s also a little fear. It’s been quite some time since we all performed together, and it’s been a while since I’ve fully devoted myself to music and the stage. So, I do feel a bit scared," he said.

Despite his concerns, the BTS star remains focused on delivering his best for the ARMY. He wrapped up his letter with a heartfelt message, saying, "But my determination to give you the best stage possible, for all of you who have waited for us, has not wavered. I’ll prepare diligently, truly…I’ll do my best to return in a really good state." His words reflected both his commitment and gratitude for the unwavering support from his fans.

Before signing off, Jimin shared a heartfelt message with his fans, saying, "To our ARMY, who I miss and am endlessly grateful for, until the day we meet again, please stay healthy and always spend your days feeling happy." His words reflected his deep appreciation for their support and his hope for their well-being until their reunion.

Jimin is scheduled to be discharged from the military in June 2025, marking the end of his service and his return to his fans and group activities.