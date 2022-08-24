BTS' Jimin grooves to Deepika Padukone's song Ghoomar in fan-made video, ARMY reacts

Credit: File photo

BTS members Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V have a huge fan following across the world. Their blockbuster performances and songs have amazed millions of fans who are known as BTS ARMY.

Indian BTS ARMY is very active on social media, they often share videos and photos of their favourite BTS members. Recently, a doctored video went viral in which Jimin can be seen grooving to Deepika Padukone’s song Ghoomar from Padmaavat. Fans have been resharing this video on social media.

Take a look:

Recently, BTS members Jimin and V aka Kim Taehyung have received death threats from haters on social media. As soon as ARMY identified this, fans took to Twitter and wrote ‘Hybe take action ASAP’. #ProtectTaehyung is trending on social media. In the death threat note, the hater wrote, “Taehyung is a fat ugly bald hag who always comes in between Jimin and JK He is a talentless ass who can’t sing or dance all he does is fanservice with JK. He should go die and leave Jikook alone. One day Taehyung will get killed.”



Another threat reads, “Taehyung only has till the concert in October to live he should learn to stay away from Jungkook and he is such an attention seeker. No one loves you Taehyung 80% of this fandom hates you. You don’t exit for them. They don’t say anything because they are scared of your fans.”

One of the fans tweeted, “@HYBEOFFICIALtwt has announced 13 times that they will take legal action for infringement of artist rights (From 2016 to the present). However, Artist Kim Taehyung is still under threat. @BIGHIT_MUSIC @weverseofficial HYBE TAKE ACTION ASAP PROTECT TAEHYUNG! #bts #ARMY.”

The second person tweeted, “This is not the first time Taehyung is openly getting threats on a social platform like @weverseofficial it is seriously concerning to see people are freely posting dts and yet no action is being take to prevent it @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @BIGHIT_MUSIC @bts_bighit Take action asap!!.”

The third one commented, “LEAVE MY VMINKOOK ALONE U BAST*** WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG HYBE TAKE ACTION ASAP PROTECT TAEHYUNG.”

Well! BTS boys RM, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jin and V have a huge fan following. Their fans, also known as ARMY, are now concered about Jimin and V. They want action to be taken against these haters.