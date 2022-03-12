BTS: Jimin falls down while performing at Permission to Dance on Stage concert, watch viral video

BTS boys are rocking the world with their concert Permission to Dance in Seoul. Each and every update from the concert is going viral on social media. BTS ARMY is extremely happy to see them performing live.

On the second day, BTS' Jimin fell down while performing live at the Permission to Dance on Stage concert. However, he quickly got up and started performing again like a true performer. He actually slipped because the features that were all over on the floor

Watch video:

He was performing with other BTS members V, Jungkook, Suga, RM, J-Hope and Jin. However, he did not mess up even after falling and started performing again. A few hours back, Suga aka Min Yoongi appeared at the Permission to Dance on Stage Concert for the soundcheck. He was wearing a black suit and sunglasses.

Undoubtedly, he was looking so hot in the all-black look. After seeing him, his fans went crazy and they took to social media and started sharing his pictures and videos. He is trending on Twitter now.

MIN YOONGI IN THAT BLACK GLASSES , SIR ??? March 12, 2022

These concerts are being held within Covid-19 restrictions. The South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of South Korea has set a restriction of 15,000 people per night for each event, despite the stadium's capacity of 70,000. ARMY, the BTS fandom, has also been asked to not cheer loudly or chant while attending the concert as per the guidelines issued by Big Hit Music, the agency handling BTS.

He was performing with other BTS members V, Jungkook, Suga, RM, J-Hope and Jin. However, he did not mess up even after falling and started performing again. A few hours back, Suga aka Min Yoongi appeared at the Permission to Dance on Stage concert for the soundcheck. He was wearing a black suit and sunglasses.

Undoubtedly, he was looking so hot in the all-black look. After seeing him, his fans went crazy and they took to social media and started sharing his pictures and videos. He is trending on Twitter now.

These concerts are being held within Covid-19 restrictions. The South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of South Korea has set a restriction of 15,000 people per night for each event, despite the stadium's capacity of 70,000. ARMY, the BTS fandom, has also been asked to not cheer loudly or chant while attending the concert as per the guidelines issued by Big Hit Music, the agency handling BTS.