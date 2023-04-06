BTS' Jimin expresses gratitude to ARMY after his single Like Crazy tops Billboard Hot 100 chart: 'I sincerely hope...'

Jimin/Instagram

BTS member Jimin has become the first South Korean soloist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his single Like Crazy from his debut solo album Face, which itself peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's albums chart. Jimin is just the third BTS member to release an album on his own behind J-Hope and BTS leader RM.

After achieving this rare feat, Jimin took to the Korean social media platform Weverse and thanked the BTS Army in a heartfelt note. As translated by the Twitter user @PJM_SWITZERLAND, his note read, "ARMY, this is Jimin. Now that my promotions are over I've come to the realisation of things. There are still a lot of things I can't believe, even the Billboard chart. I worked hard preparing, but I wonder if the promotions ended too quickly. No matter how much I write about how I feel, I don't think it's enough to express my gratitude to you."

"I thought a lot about what to say. But I still don't know. I don't know what to say. I can't explain how I feel. All I can think of is I always feel that the love you give me is so so great. So I feel so happy and grateful about it. It's just an album with my normal stories. Thank you very much for making this album a valuable one. Thanks to ARMY's support and love, I won't take for granted everything I've received. I want to be a singer that you can be proud of", the BTS member continued.

Jimin concluded that he hopes he stays together with the ARMY as he wrote, "I'll continue to grow even more. I'm proud to be BTS, and meeting ARMY comes as happiness, and I sincerely hope we can be together forever. That way, I can repay you even a little bit. Haha. I'm thankful for everything, and what I'm trying to express are feelings that go beyond love."

Miley Cyrus' Flowers, Morgan Wallen's Last Night, SZA's Kill Bill, and Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and 21 Savage's Creepin' make up the top five songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. Published weekly by Billboard magazine, the weekly chart is the standard record chart based on sales (physical and digital), radio play, and online streaming.



