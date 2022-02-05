BTS’ Jimin discharged from hospital after appendicitis surgery, ARMY reacts

Since BTS' Jimin was diagnosed with Covid-19, his health has been a hot topic of conversation. In a double blow, the singer was also diagnosed with appendicitis, causing the ARMY to be highly concerned. Jimin, on the other hand, has totally recovered from Covid and has been discharged from the hospital.

BIGHIT MUSIC issued a statement earlier today informing the ARMY that Jimin has fully recovered from his hospitalisation. The statement also stated that the operation area where Jimin was operated on is healing quickly.

The agency shared, “Jimin showed no extraordinary symptoms during his hospital stay. He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered. We also received word from the medical staff that his surgical site is quickly healing without any issues.”

BIGHIT music also notified the ARMY that the health and well-being of their musicians is a key priority for them, and that they adhere to all healthcare regulations. The agency also expressed gratitude to Jimin's followers for their messages of support.

ARMY members flocked to Twitter to express their delight at the news.

Take a look at some of the responses below.

jimin’s quarantine is over and he has been discharged from the hospital he’s currently recuperating everyone!! pic.twitter.com/W7sesFz7k1 — jimin pics (@JAMJAMPICS) February 5, 2022

jimin's recovery announcement just put the biggest smile on my face guys life is good again — lau(@jvnggkuk) February 5, 2022

jimin has been discharged and is healing well i am so happy!!!!!!! I really hope he can feel all the love we're sending him — daisy⁷ (@soopkook) February 5, 2022

Jimin had also appeared on Weverse the day before yesterday to give ARMY an update on his condition. His surgery was a success, but he will remain in the hospital for post-operative care, he told the fans. He also told ARMY that he eats three meals per day, one of which includes rice.

For the unversed, BTS members RM, Jin, and Suga had all tested positive for Covid-19 previously. On Weverse, Big Hit Music informed ARMY, BTS fandom of the same.