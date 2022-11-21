Search icon
BTS: JHope reacts after Jungkook burns the stage at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony with energetic performance

BTS member JHope reacted on Instagram to Jungkook's electric performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 08:16 AM IST

BRFootball/Instagram

JHope posted a video of himself watching the event live to his Instagram stories along with the caption "goosebumps." 

BTS Army too were excited about his performance, one wrote, “Dear Jungkook..tonight you showed your best , i'am so proud of you..do not feel sad because of your appearance, You have succeeded in making all your brothers proud, You may be there alone, but believe me ,we are here for you..” 

A second wrote, “JUNGKOOK really living his best life in Qatar. He was spotted enjoying the rides in Qatar Amusement Park, checking the photos taken and waving to fans!” The third person wrote, “JUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY as the first Korean/K-Pop act to perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup.” 

For the unversed, BTS ARMY was  really happy and excited after Philippine Bar Examination featured a question related to the K-pop band. Fans took to Twitter and expressed their happiness, a user name K Manuel (@theklmanuel) posted the screenshot of the question paper. 

Reacting to it, one fand had tweeted, “In all seriousness, BTS helped me survive law school and pass the Bar. I don't know where I'd be without them. So to this year's test takers - hold on to what gives you hope and get that Bar! See you on the other side.” 

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: BTS' Jungkook all set to burn the stage; when, where to watch

Plans for the members of BTS to complete their military duty are currently progressing. BigHit Music earlier stated that after their commitments, the group will come together as a whole in 2025. The decision of BTS to join helps the South Korean government avoid a problematic scenario. All males under 30 who are physically capable must serve in the military. Due of remarkable service to the nation, the existing system permits several exceptions. Pop musicians have not, according to Variety, but some elite athletes and classical musicians have. 

