BTS' J-Hope to miss Grammy Performance in Las Vegas?

BTS’ J-Hope has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. As soon as this news circulated, ARMY got worried about BTS’ Grammy performance that will happen in Las Vegas. BTS boys are going to perform at the Grammy awards on April 3.

However, just before 10 days, BIGIT MUSIC announced that J-Hope has tested Covid positive. Their statement read, “We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member j-hope being diagnosed with Covid-19. J-hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited the hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with Covid-19 today morning.”

It further read, “J-hope has completed three rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine. J-hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes.”

His fans are worried if he will be performing in Las Vegas or not. So, let us tell you that there is no official confirmation about the same. However, it seems that he will be performing at Grammy Awards as he has time to recover. We wish him a speedy recovery!!!

Meanwhile, BTS fan has created a game called BTS Heardle in order to test ARMY’s knowledge about lyrics. The game is about guessing a song by BTS members in seven attempts. The game offers hints for each guess while testing how much ARMY knows about the lyrics.

Both Korean lyrics and English translation are being displayed on the website. Undoubtedly, the language is not the barrier between BTS and its ARMY. @BTSChartData has collaborated with a trusted fan account @DoolSetBangtan for its translation.

As per the rule on the website, “After the first guess, you can start listening to the snippet. Skipped or incorrect attempts unlock more of the snippets.”