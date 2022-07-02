BTS' J-Hope to collaborate with BLACKPINK?

Credit: J Hope-BLACKPINK/Instagram

Bangtan boys and BLACKPINK girls are making headlines every day, fans want to see their collaboration now. This will be a ‘dream come true’ moment if the two most popular bands collaborate.

It seems that we will soon get to see members of two bands working with each other on a project. Recently, J-Hope dropped light version concept photos from his upcoming album Jack In The Box. What caught everyone’s attention was the photo featured a box with the print ‘blackpink.com’ on it. It has raised suspicion among BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, J-Hope’s full album will be released on July 15, therefore he shared a message with his fans. As per translation on Twitter, J-Hope wrote, “I don’t know how you may have listened to it but I always wanted to show you more cool things. And I think there was always an immature desire that always thought about things I personally could show you as BTS’ J-Hope!!!”

He added, “I think today is the day I can fulfill those desires…I am feeling thankful, perhaps also sorry for many ARMYs all around the world for accepting those thoughts and emotions together!!!”

His album Proof topped the Japanese Oricon, Weekly Album Ranking chart. According to the Oricon chart which was released on June 24, BTS’ album Proof earned 546,373 points between June 13 and June 19, and topped the Weekly Album Ranking chart, as per Global Economic.

Their agency Big Hit Music said, "BTS` 540,000 points were the highest points for the Oricon weekly Meanwhile, the South Korean boy band BTS will hold a global concert to support the nation’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

HYBE’s Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk and CEO Park Jiwon, and Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City Park Heong-joon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) this morning at the Busan Metropolitan City Hall to promote Busan`s bid for the World Expo 2030. As part of the agreement, BTS as ambassadors will hold the Global Busan Concert in effort to bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan.

The memorandum covers joint initiatives for Busan to succeed in its bid as the host. It includes BTS to "act as the ambassadors, hold a global concert in Busan, organise activities to appeal to the members of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE); and personally introduce the proposed site for the BIE Enquiry Missions.

"They also have to "serve as the ambassadors at South Korea`s presentation session, be present on the election day to support the bid, provide photos and videos for the city`s digital campaigns, and spread promotional videos via official social media channels."

The news comes days after BTS members announced they will be taking a break to focus on their solo projects. BTS consists of 7 members - RM, Jin, Suga, J. Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkok - with Rm as their leader.

The first artist announcement for a solo album after the group confirmed their disbandment, came from BTS band member J-Hope on Saturday, revealing that he will release the solo album called Jack in the Box on July 15. (With inputs from ANI)