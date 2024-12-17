BTS' J-hope’s latest Instagram post reveals that he spent much of his time at the dance studio. He was also gifted a blue Christmas tree

On Monday, J-hope of BTS shared a photo dump on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into his December. The pictures featured his extravagant shoe collection and a wristwatch worth millions.

The post, with the simple caption "December," delighted the ARMY as they scrolled through the stunning set of images. J-hope’s latest Instagram post reveals that he spent much of his time at the dance studio. He was also gifted a blue Christmas tree. As the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, the K-pop idol received an advent calendar from the label. One of the highlights of the post was J-hope’s impressive shoe closet, which contains nearly a hundred pairs of shoes.

He also shared photos with the Squid Game doll and showcased his KAWS x Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon watch. This limited edition timepiece, part of a collaboration with renowned artist KAWS, features his signature "XX" motifs and cartoon-like skull designs. The watch is valued at Rs 4.08 crore.