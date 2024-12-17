After being discharged from the military in October, J-hope attended the 2024 KBO Korean Series in Gwangju, where he had the honor of throwing the first pitch. During the event, he expressed his nervousness about facing the crowd, saying, "I’m not as athletic as I appear. The guys at military school were surprised by my soccer skills. So, don’t expect too much," he added with a laugh.
BTS's decision to enlist in the military helped South Korea's government avoid a tricky situation. Military service is mandatory for all able-bodied males under 30, though exceptions are made for exceptional service, like for athletes and musicians. J-hope and Jin are the only BTS members who have been discharged.