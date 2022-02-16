BTS: J-Hope shares first pic with Jimin after latter's surgery, ARMY reacts

The South Korean boy band BTS' popularity has been increasing across the world on a daily basis. Recently, Park Ji-min aka Jimin had to undergo appendicitis surgery while being tested positive for Covid-19 in January. Now, his fellow band member Jung Ho-seok aka J-Hope has surprised fans by sharing the former's first picture after his surgery.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 15, J-Hope shared a photo in which he can be seen seated at a sofa and looking at Jimin with a cute smile as the latter looks out from the window. He also shared Jimi's health update by writing in Korean that he is 'very healthy'.





Fans of the septet, who call themselves ARMY, took to Twitter and expressed their love for the duo. Check out some of their reactions here.

jimin is hobi's baby pic.twitter.com/mJk9ujMLok — mimi pics (@jimimstudio) February 15, 2022



On February 5, the South Korean entertainment company Big Hit Music that manages BTS had released a statement after Jimin was discharged from the hospital. It read, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to inform you that BTS Member Jimin's quarantine has concluded after his surgery for acute appendicitis as of this early morning (February 5). Jimin was tested positive for Covid-19 and diagnosed with acute appendicitis on Sunday, January 30 and underwent surgery on Monday, January 31. He has since received inpatient care and tested negative on his PCR test before being discharged from the hospital."

"Jimin showed no extraordinary symptoms during his hospital stay. He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered. We also received word from the medical staff that his surgical site is quickly healing without any issues. Jimin is currently recuperating after being discharged from the hospital," it had continued.