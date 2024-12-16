Photos of BTS member J-Hope's sister quickly went viral, sending the internet into a frenzy, with Desi ARMYs showering her with compliments for her stunning beauty.

J-Hope's sister, Jiwoo, recently shared a glimpse of her trip to India, following her visit to Delhi for her skincare brand promotion. On Sunday, she posted a beautiful set of pictures from her India visit, where she looked radiant in a lovely salwar suit paired with jhumkas.

The photos quickly went viral, sending the internet into a frenzy, with Desi ARMYs showering her with compliments for her stunning beauty. On December 15th, Jiwoo took to her Instagram to share a series of photos that highlighted her graceful charm in traditional Indian attire.

Dressed in a simple yet elegant floral off-white salwar kameez, Jiwoo accessorized with stunning traditional jewelry. She completed her breathtaking look with a pair of jhumkas, a sleek wrist cuff, and a unique jutti combination, further captivating her followers with her beauty.

What truly had fans swooning over Jiwoo’s recent post was her charming attempt at draping the dupatta like a pro. In one of the photos, she is seen holding her dupatta gracefully over her head, showing her respect for Indian culture.

Other pictures featured her posing at an event in Delhi, with one striking a pose in front of the iconic Qutub Minar. She also shared a beautiful shot of India Gate, further capturing the essence of her India trip.

Fans eagerly awaited Jiwoo’s Delhi Darshan pictures, and she certainly didn’t disappoint. For J-Hope’s fans, seeing Jiwoo in traditional Indian attire felt like a dream come true. They couldn't help but gush about how she could potentially introduce her superstar brother to India’s vibrant culture, adding an extra layer of excitement to her stunning photos.