BTS' J-Hope receives birthday wish from Beyonce, shares glimpse of celebration

Songwriter, rapper, performer and BTS band member J-Hope turned 28 yesterday, and he received humongous love and wishes across the globe. ARMY from India, South Korea, Europe have celebrated the b'day of their favourite and expressed their feeling on social media. He has received cakes, balloons, and many such gifts from his fans. Even the popular singer Beyonce wished J-Hope through her Instagram. The rapper shared a picture on his Instagram stories where the singer mentioned him with Dr Dre and Michael Jordan.

Here's the photo

J-Hope also gave a glimpse of his birthday celebration. In a series of posts, the singer shared the gifts and love he received from the fans. In another picture we see, a small party celebration with the banner of Hope Day and happy birthday.

Here are the posts

Even Kim Seokjin aka Jin sent gifts for birthday boy J-Hope, which he showed on Instagram. Jin, the lead vocalist of ‘Super Tuna’, sent a couple of cakes to J-hope. J-Hope uploaded all of the photos on his Instagram stories. Fans are adoring Kim Seokjin and Jung Hoseok's relationship. Jin's generous disposition has been on display for the past few months. Fans were raving about how he went to J- Hope's, his brother's, and celeb friends' homes to give strawberries from his uncle's farm.

A toilet brush made of gold is included in the gifts. It's from a company called Merdolino, to be precise. In India, it might cost up to Rs 22,000 per month. We're guessing it's covered in pricey gold plating. J-Hope proudly displayed the gleaming piece for the audience. It was introduced by the brand in 1992 and caused controversy due to its paradoxical nature. It's no secret that BTS members enjoy collecting high-end collectibles. Their residences, from designer furniture to paintings and lighting, reflect their way of life.