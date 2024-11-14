J-Hope interacted with his fans and shared major updates about his life after his military discharge, and the reason behind moving to LA.

BTS' member J-Hope went live for his fans for the first time after his military discharge. On Tuesday, November 12, J-Hope interacted with his fans through a live session on Weverse and shared major updates about his life. From sharing his views of adjusting in LA to his new music, putting on weight, and wishing good luck to students for their exams, J-Hope spread happiness with his brief interaction.

J-Hope on why he moved to LA after military discharge

J-Hope opened up about his life post-military discharge and said that he will try to do what he came here to do. "I wanted to come to the US to adjust to the life I was living before. Somehow, the time for my discharge came, and even as I was discharged, I felt like, have I really been discharged. So as I'm here (in LA), I feel like I've finally been discharged, so I think I made the right decision." He also said, "I will adjust here well first, and once I go back to Korea, I hope I'll be able to adjust there too quickly," the singer added.

J-Hope on his new music

J-Hope teased his fans about the new projects. He said, "I'm doing well! I can't tell you what I'm preparing for, but I'm preparing a lot of things for you guys. It's been so long since a live session. Hopefully, I'll prepare hard and also be able to give you guys good news soon. Jin Hyung's album is coming out soon, he prepared really hard for it. I'm really looking forward to it." He was hinted about something big, and this left his fans ecstatic.

J-Hope's interaction with BTS ARMY

J-Hope shared with his fans that he working out a lot and has "gained a bit of weight". The BTS member also wished his young fans for their exams, and said, "I hope that you do well on your college entrance exams and that you will have great results. and ARMYs, please be healthy."

The talented singer also shared a health update of his dog Mickey, and revealed that he not only met him but also "walked him a lot". J-Hope clarified that he wasn't "sick but just talking softly."

Also read: Kanguva movie review: Suriya becomes pan-India star, shines as tribal leader, Bobby Deol is new face of evil

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.