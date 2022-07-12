BTS: J-Hope gets second solo entry on Billboard's HOT 100 with pre-release single 'More'

Credit: BTS J-Hope/Instagram

BTS members Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, RM, J-Hope, and Suga are leaving no stone unturned in order to surprise their fans as they have started announcing their solo ventures. J-Hope is all set for the release of his upcoming solo album Jack in the Box.

J-Hope is the first member to announce solo, Singer second solo entry is now on Billboard Hot 100. Recently, Billboard shared this news on Twitter and wrote, “J-Hope's "More" debuts at No. 82 on this week's #Hot100. It's his second career solo entry on the chart, after "Chicken Noodle Soup" in 2019.”

BTS member J-Hope treated ARMY to his pre-release MORE (released on July 1) before releasing his first solo Jack In The Box. After receiving immense love from the fans, the singer penned a letter to his well-wishers, on Weverse.

J-Hope’s full album will be released on July 15, therefore he shared a message with his fans. As oer translation on Twitter, J-Hope wrote, “I don’t know how you may have listened to it but I always wanted to show you more cool things. And I think there was always an immature desire that always thought about things I personally could show you as BTS’ J-Hope!!!”

He added, “I think today is the day I can fulfill those desires…I am feeling thankful, perhaps also sorry for many ARMYs all around the world for accepting those thoughts and emotions together!!!”

His album Proof topped the Japanese Oricon, Weekly Album Ranking chart. According to the Oricon chart which was released on June 24, BTS’ album Proof earned 546,373 points between June 13 and June 19, and topped the Weekly Album Ranking chart, as per Global Economic.

Their agency Big Hit Music said, "BTS` 540,000 points were the highest points for the Oricon weekly Meanwhile, the South Korean boy band BTS will hold a global concert to support the nation’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

HYBE’s Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk and CEO Park Jiwon, and Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City Park Heong-joon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) this morning at the Busan Metropolitan City Hall to promote Busan`s bid for the World Expo 2030. As part of the agreement, BTS as ambassadors will hold the Global Busan Concert in effort to bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan.