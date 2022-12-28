BTS' J-Hope dances at airport as he heads to US for his performance at Times Square

Credit: Hourly J-Hope/Twitter

Ahead of his solo debut at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in New York, BTS star J-Hope, on Wednesday, travelled to US. The videos and photos of the singer went viral on social media.

In the viral clips, J-Hope can be seen wearing a black sweater, coat, and trousers and posing at the airport. He was seen posing for paps and his fans at the airport. In one of the clips, he can be seen dancing and blowing kisses at his fans. The video has been shared by one of his fans on Twitter with the caption, “J-Hope leaving for New York for his performance at Times Square. Have a safe trip, Hobi."

j-hope leaving for New York for his performance at Times Square.



have a safe trip, hobi #제이홉 #정호석 #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/ytczw8HI8M — hourly j-hope (@hourlyhobi) December 28, 2022

Bts army reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Now that's how it should be... wide open space for our Hobi, Jimin, Jungkook, Taehyung, Joongi, Namjoon and Seokjin to walk into and out of the airport..” The second one said, “JHope have a safe trip and good luck for NY performance. Love you Hobi.” The third one said, “Bundle up Hobi, you're going to hawk city. I wish I could be with you. Have fun here in the States.” The fourth person commented, “Fly safe I know you’re going to rock new york on new year’s eve king!! I love you so much .”

Meanwhile, J-Hope himself shared a video from the aircraft and wrote, “I’ll go and come back well. I’m sleepy.” This year has been really special for J-Hope. J-Hope burned the stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago with his electrifying performance on July 31st. His fans and BTS ARMY were so proud to see the K-pop singer stealing the limelight at the music festival.

After the concert, J-Hope dropped a series of photos from Lollapalooza and penned a long thankful not for his well-wishers.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “July 31, 2022 is going to be one of my greatest and unforgettable moments. Lollapalooza was one of the most important challenges of Jack in the Box.

Preparing an hour-long show with me front and center was just one dread-filled moment after another, and I whipped myself forward as hard as I could, again and again, to practice for the show. Most of all, preparing every detail with so much attention and care made me learn along the way about who I really am.”





Also read: BTS' J-Hope burns the stage with his electrifying performance at Lollapalooza, Jimin, Becky G cheer for singer

He added, “Yesterday was the culmination of this whole process, and that’s why it’ll be that much more of a treasured memory in my life’s history,and have that much more meaning!!! I want to thank all of the staff who worked so hard for Lollapalooza, all of my buddies in the band and the dance crew, Becky G for her special presence, Jimin who came so far to cheer me on, and above all I want to thank our ARMY who made yesterday’s stage shine even more brightly, and I would like to thank once again all the organizers of Lollapalooza who gave me this amazing opportunity !!!”