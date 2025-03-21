ENTERTAINMENT
BTS' J-Hope shared his happiness for the project, calling it "a gift for ARMY [BTS's fandom] who love performances."
BTS member J-Hope has released his new single Mona Lisa, accompanied by a music video that playfully takes place in an art museum. The video honours the song's title and the iconic painting that inspired it.
In a press release, J-Hope shared his happiness for the project, calling it "a gift for ARMY [BTS's fandom] who love performances." He also highlighted the song's fun and playful vibe, especially the unique sound effects that give it a special feel.
The Mona Lisa music video mixes pop art with Renaissance style, making it a fun part of J-Hope's artistic journey. In the video, the BTS rapper and dancer moves through playful sets, wears fun outfits, and shows off his usual high energy. The scenes include big frames and creative museum-inspired visuals, all filled with humor and colour.
Meanwhile, the 30-year-old rapper will travel to 15 cities, including six in North America, marking the first time he steps into the spotlight as a solo artist in his career. Hybe, the parent company of BTS' label BigHit Music, announced this recently. Much to the excitement of fans, J-Hope also shared the news on his official Instagram handle.
The Hope On The Stage tour marks a significant moment in the BTS members' careers as they resume their professional lives following mandatory military enlistment. J-Hope is the second member of BTS to return after his military service, with Jin, the eldest member of the group who returned in June 2024.
The group, who performed their final concert together in 2022 at the Yet to Come event in Busan, South Korea, is expected to reunite as a full group later this year once all members have completed their service.
(With inputs from ANI)
IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB opening match to be cancelled? Here's why
Huge amount of cash found at Delhi HC judge's residence; Supreme Court takes strict action
Elon Musk's daughter calls him 'pathetic man-child' amid Nazi salute allegations, THIS is what she said...
Jaya Bachchan 'deeply disliked' Rekha, refused to work with her in Amitabh Bachchan's Silsila, agreed only because of..., her only condition was..
Naga Chaitanya says Sobhita Dhulipala lacks 'basic human skills'
Tariq Mushtaq Khatri sets a new world record in META ads: A historic moment for India
Aam Aadmi Party announces major organisational rejig after Delhi polls debacle, appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj as Delhi chief, Manish Sisodia to head...
UPI services to stop working on THESE mobile numbers from April 1; Check details here
Amaal Mallik requests media sensitivity after deleting post on family rift, speaks about his relationship with brother Armaan Malik: 'Nothing changes between us brothers'
BTS' J-hope breaks the internet with latest music video Mona Lisa, his dynamic dance moves leave fans overwhelmed: Watch
London's Heathrow Airport completely shut down after electrical substation fire causes power outage, 1,351 flights hit
1920 sequel? Adah Sharma has one condition: 'If I do horror, it should...'| Exclusive
'Huge red flag': CEO rejects woman candidate over THIS unusual request, leaves internet divided
Paralysis Defeated? Breakthrough that shocks the world
RCB champion Virat Kohli casually flaunts his luxurious Rolex watch in 18-carat gold, it's jaw-dropping price will blow your mind
Actress Garggi opens up about romantic relationship with cousin in Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal, calls it existing reality: 'Nothing new'
Amid Yuzvendra-Dhanashree divorce, Hardik Pandya's cryptic message on relationship with ex-wife Natasha goes viral, MI captain says 'my life has been...'
Who is Kirsty Coventry, first woman and African to become president of International Olympic Committee
'Humse kya galti hui hai': Amitabh Bachchan got furious after reading review of Hum, reveals film critic Komal Nahta, called him home and then...
From exciting boat, safari rides to beach date: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dhaiya enjoy dreamy vacation in Sri Lanka, watch
ICC likely to implement new points system for World Test Championship's next cycle, bonus points could find a place
John Abraham reveals Hrithik Roshan was his classmate in school, praises his dancing skills: 'All of us used to go just to watch him'
United States: Judge blocks deportation of Indian researcher accused of 'spreading Hamas propaganda'
Tumko Meri Kasam Movie Review: Exploring the fragility of trust and the power of justice, Vikram Bhatt touches the emotional chord of the audiences
After breakup with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor gets special marriage advice from Abhishek Bachchan: 'When you get a call from...'
Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates enjoys this street food with Sachin Tendulkar, says 'Snack break before...'
Kanneda review: Parmish Verma leads this obvious ‘desi gangsta’ webseries with some charm and a lot of discomfort
Meerut murder case: Wife accused of killing husband seen dancing with him in viral video; WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor hints at making his secret Instagram account 'public', getting a tattoo inspired by his children and recalls his first paycheck
Khakee The Bengal Chapter review: Anurag Kashyap is right about Netflix India, it’s dull and devoid of ideas
Dhanashree Verma releases new song on infidelity on divorce day with Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Gairon ke bistar pe apno ka…’
THIS country is world's happiest country for 8th time straight, India stands at...
'My son will not be my successor...': Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet about Abhishek Bachchan leaves fans confused
Anil Ambani's THIS company officially sold, taken over by Hinduja Group for Rs...
Donald Trump's BIG statement on India: 'Very good relationship but the only problem...'
Donald Trump signs executive order to shut down Department of Education, says essential programs will be preserved
Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj accused of promoting betting and gambling apps, actors break their silence
'Wore those shoes....': Nitish Kumar Reddy reveals Virat Kohli factor behind maiden Test century at MCG
'Buy your own team and run it': When Shah Rukh Khan responded to Sunil Gavaskar's 'poor souls' comment
Chaitra Navratri 2025 Calendar: Complete schedule of puja and events
Meet woman, former Miss India, whose father-in-law is billionaire, she left films to pursue...
This actress surpasses Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, sets over Rs 10000 crore global box office record, she is...
‘Cab not Oyo’: Bengaluru driver warns couple passengers of ‘no romance’, netizens react
Meet man, IIT Bombay alumnus, who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt to become IAS officer, his AIR was...
Adah Sharma reveals Anupam Kher's reaction to The Kerala Story, his valuable advice for her: 'It's not only about acting...'|Exclusive
Woman sits on road in Lucknow, shakes head for 20 min, viral video leaves netizens stunned
Seema Haider's daughter with Sachin Meena is not Indian, here's why
Betting app case: Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati's teams claim their endorsements are legally permissible
World's richest man Elon Musk talks about ‘self-sustaining city’ on Mars, explains how humans will sustain
PCB refutes financial loss claims, unveils record revenue from Champions Trophy 2025
Why Shoaib Malik's sister skipped his third wedding with Sana Javed: 'Sania Mirza was tired of...'
Are Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan struggling after India ban? Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq spills the beans
Meet Indonesia's richest woman, who lost Rs 31070 crore in just 72 hours, still has net worth of Rs...
Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato gets key approval for rebranding to ‘Eternal’ from...
Samay Raina cancels India tour amid India's Got Latent row: ‘You will all get refunds shortly’
IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG clash on April 6 shifted from Kolkata to Guwahati, here's why
25 Indians awarded death sentence in UAE, 10150 lodged in foreign jails: Centre
Betting app case: Prakash Raj admits doing ad 9 years ago, issues clarification: 'My conscious doesn’t...'
Man claims following Bryan Johnson’s routine made him 10 years 'younger’, but reveals its downsides
Meet man, IIT Roorkee alumnus, who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS, served as DM Lucknow, now suspended due to...
What is US Liberation Day? How is it related to India? Know what Donald Trump has said
DNA Verified: Are banks to work for 5 days a week from April 1? Know truth here
Watch: Ex-CSK star recreates viral meme to brutally mock RCB ahead of IPL 2025
Actress Janhvi Kapoor gets this special gift box from co-star Ram Charan’s wife Upasana, it contains...
Pakistani man travels to India without visa, enjoys vada pav at Mumbai airport, video goes viral
Meet Amy Coleman, the new HR executive of Microsoft, who joined firm in 1996
IPL 2025: What is the new two-ball rule and how will it help? All you need to know
Madras High Court: Senior citizens can revoke gifts, settlement deeds if children neglect them
Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan met his girlfriend Gauri Spratt: 'Woh bahut hi achi insaan hain...'
SwitchToFluorideFree: Why fluoride-free toothpaste is the smarter choice
Meet JEE Main 2025 topper Atharva Kulkarni who scored 99.71 percent score, shares success mantra, says THIS about managing time
Billionaire Gautam Adani plans to expand in real estate with Rs 12090 crore deal, in advanced talks to buy...
'Whatever he has put is...': Amaal Mallik's mother on allegations of severing his ties with Armaan Malik
Is the historic 170-carat Indian Nawanagar Necklace in India? Know here
Row Over Aurangzeb's tomb: What does FIR say about Nagpur violence?
Throwback to when CSK star Ravindra Jadeja was banned from IPL after trade talks with THIS franchise
Aamir Khan's Dangal had five climaxes, reveals director Nitesh Tiwari: ‘It was very alarming for…’
JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip OUT: Get direct link, steps to check here
Yuzvendra-Dhanashree Divorce: Netizens wonder what went wrong, criticise Dhanashree Verma alimony
Why has Elon Musk's X sued Indian government? Has its AI Grok offended audience with abuses, slang?
Nita Ambani meets Vikas Khanna, his mother at Antilia, flaunts simple ethnic look in...; WATCH
'He was insulted, mentally tortured': Ex-India star feels Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya deserves biopic
Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok apologises to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for mistakenly labelling him....: 'I regret the error'
Baden Bower Grows with New Job Opportunities As Competitors Cut Jobs
Row Over Aurangzeb's tomb: Mughal Emperor's final instructions to his son for simple funeral, burial
Yuzvendra-Dhanashree Divorce: Dhanashree Verma’s new song, 'Dekha Ji Dekha Meine' shows abuse, cheating in toxic relationship, watch video
Show director Utsav Dholakia honored at FICCI FLO Kanpur's ‘UDAAN: The Finale that Fuels the Future’
Yuzvendra Chahal seen in ‘be your own sugar daddy’ T-shirt after divorce from Dhanashree Verma; WATCH
Not Sanju Samson, 23-year-old star to captain Rajasthan Royals in first three matches of IPL 2025
Chiranjeevi thanks 'blood brothers' after receiving award in UK, Pawan Kalyan hails 'hero of his life'
Suresh Raina reveals MS Dhoni's 'secret' ahead of IPL 2025: 'We cancelled...'
Muskan Rastogi-Sahil Shukla murdered Saurabh Rajput in Meerut: What’s next for them? Can they get death sentence? Lawyer weighs in…
BCCI implements major rule change for IPL 2025 following complaint from Mohammed Shami; lifts ban on....
Meet 10 most influential entrepreneurs shaping India’s future in 2025
Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug Mounjaro hits Indian market: Is it safe? Diabetes expert weighs in
Amaal Mallik announces he is clinically depressed, breaks ties with brother Armaan Malik due to...: 'I refuse to let the past...'
Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma granted divorce by Mumbai family court
Grabbing breasts, snapping pyjama string not rape: Allahabad High Court
How to handle the fear of public speaking
How will Rs 58 crore cash prize for India’s Champions Trophy 2025 winning contingent be distributed: Rs 3 crore to each player, Rs 3 crore to Gambhir, rest for...