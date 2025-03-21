BTS' J-Hope shared his happiness for the project, calling it "a gift for ARMY [BTS's fandom] who love performances."

BTS member J-Hope has released his new single Mona Lisa, accompanied by a music video that playfully takes place in an art museum. The video honours the song's title and the iconic painting that inspired it.

In a press release, J-Hope shared his happiness for the project, calling it "a gift for ARMY [BTS's fandom] who love performances." He also highlighted the song's fun and playful vibe, especially the unique sound effects that give it a special feel.

The Mona Lisa music video mixes pop art with Renaissance style, making it a fun part of J-Hope's artistic journey. In the video, the BTS rapper and dancer moves through playful sets, wears fun outfits, and shows off his usual high energy. The scenes include big frames and creative museum-inspired visuals, all filled with humor and colour.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old rapper will travel to 15 cities, including six in North America, marking the first time he steps into the spotlight as a solo artist in his career. Hybe, the parent company of BTS' label BigHit Music, announced this recently. Much to the excitement of fans, J-Hope also shared the news on his official Instagram handle.

The Hope On The Stage tour marks a significant moment in the BTS members' careers as they resume their professional lives following mandatory military enlistment. J-Hope is the second member of BTS to return after his military service, with Jin, the eldest member of the group who returned in June 2024.

The group, who performed their final concert together in 2022 at the Yet to Come event in Busan, South Korea, is expected to reunite as a full group later this year once all members have completed their service.

(With inputs from ANI)