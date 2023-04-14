Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

'BTS is back' trends on Twitter as group reunites for new song, ARMY can't keep calm; full details inside

BTS is reuniting for a new song, to be used in Korean animated series Bastions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

'BTS is back' trends on Twitter as group reunites for new song, ARMY can't keep calm; full details inside
BTS is singing the opening theme of Korean animated series Bastions

Twitter users woke up to the trend ‘BTS is back’ on top of the mivroblogging site’s search list on Friday morning. Given that only last year, the band took a hiatus to focus on solo careers and mandatory military dduties, this was a big surprise. And yes, the news is indeed true, to some extent as well. However, the ‘return’ isn’t permanent.

As per Korean news outlet Soompi, Thymos Media announced on Friday morning that BTS would be singing the theme song of the new 3D animated superhero film Bastions. The song will feature the entire BTS line-up as it was recorded before Jin went for his military enlistment. Bastions also unveiled a poster of BTS with the protagonists and gave a sneak peek at the song.

This is the first song from BTS as a group since they took a hiatus as a band last year, and naturally their fans – called ARMY – are excited. “This is the best news ever,” wrote a fan on Twitter. Another fan, commenting on the sneak peek video on YouTube, wrote, “God has heard my prayers. The boys are returning. I am so happy.”

As per All Kpop, Bastions follows the story of a rookie team of heroes, who track down evildoers damaging the environment. As they track down the mysterious identity of a hidden villain and protect the earth, the characters will grow into true heroes. Apart from BTS, the film’s OST also includes tracks from Brave Girls (also as a full group), LE SSERAFIM, Heize, AleXa, among others. The film will premiere on May 14.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a Korean pop group comprising of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Over the last few years, they have established themselves as the most popular music act worldwide. In June 2022, they announced a hiatus with plans to reunite in 2025.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar attend Satish Kaushik's prayer meet
Top 5 budget-friendly destinations where your Indian rupee can make you feel rich
Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Sunny Leone: Actresses who have posed nude for Dabboo Ratnani
Dior Fashion Show: From Khushi Kapoor to Masaba Gupta, celebs who stun at Mumbai show, see pics
Meet Alba Baptista, girlfriend of Captain America actor Chris Evans: Check glamorous photos of Portuguese actress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 14 in Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, other cities
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.