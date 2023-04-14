'BTS is back' trends on Twitter as group reunites for new song, ARMY can't keep calm; full details inside

BTS is singing the opening theme of Korean animated series Bastions

Twitter users woke up to the trend ‘BTS is back’ on top of the mivroblogging site’s search list on Friday morning. Given that only last year, the band took a hiatus to focus on solo careers and mandatory military dduties, this was a big surprise. And yes, the news is indeed true, to some extent as well. However, the ‘return’ isn’t permanent.

As per Korean news outlet Soompi, Thymos Media announced on Friday morning that BTS would be singing the theme song of the new 3D animated superhero film Bastions. The song will feature the entire BTS line-up as it was recorded before Jin went for his military enlistment. Bastions also unveiled a poster of BTS with the protagonists and gave a sneak peek at the song.

#BTS to release new theme song as a full group for the upcoming 3D animated film #Bastions, out May 14!

:https://t.co/mUGRvQAaiI



BTS NEW SONG

BTS OT7 OST

BTS IS COMING

BTS IS BACK pic.twitter.com/TfH3XgmymR April 14, 2023

This is the first song from BTS as a group since they took a hiatus as a band last year, and naturally their fans – called ARMY – are excited. “This is the best news ever,” wrote a fan on Twitter. Another fan, commenting on the sneak peek video on YouTube, wrote, “God has heard my prayers. The boys are returning. I am so happy.”

As per All Kpop, Bastions follows the story of a rookie team of heroes, who track down evildoers damaging the environment. As they track down the mysterious identity of a hidden villain and protect the earth, the characters will grow into true heroes. Apart from BTS, the film’s OST also includes tracks from Brave Girls (also as a full group), LE SSERAFIM, Heize, AleXa, among others. The film will premiere on May 14.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a Korean pop group comprising of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Over the last few years, they have established themselves as the most popular music act worldwide. In June 2022, they announced a hiatus with plans to reunite in 2025.