BTS inspire dreams in new music video 'On'

The K-Pop artists BTS have released a new music video. Titled 'On', this single song spreads the message of chasing dreams. The video ends in the exact same message after an act performed by the band throughout the song.

The video begins with what looks like a war-stricken area. Kim Taehung, also known as actor V, has been receiving praises for his performance in the music video. Even when the video's glimpse was unveiled, fans announced that he deserved an Oscar for his performance.

From saving a bird to saving a girl and showing her the way to freedom, the video impresses with its scenario in every scene. Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, is also seen in the video. A dance sequence consisting of the team members is also part of the video.

Take a look:

The song 'On' is part of BTS' music album 'Map Of The Soul: 7'. Directed by YongSeok Choi in assistance with Guzza, Jihye Yoon, 'On' is produced by Tiffany Suh. Soon after the song was released, it started trending on Twitter with #ON1stWIN.