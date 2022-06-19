BTS: Indian fangirl grooves to famous songs Butter, Dynamite at her school event

A BTS fangirl shared a video in which she can be seen grooving to popular songs Dynamite and Butter at her school event

The famous BTS band has a huge fan following across the world. BTS boys Jungkook, V, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, and RM never fail to impress us with their songs and concerts. Their fans are known as BTS ARMY.

Indian BTS ARMY never leaves a chance to celebrate the band. Fans in India often share updates about the Korean band and are very active on social media. Recently, a BTS fangirl shared a video in which she can be seen grooving to popular songs Dynamite and Butter at her school event. As per the caption of her video, the girl’s name is Nimisha Mishra and she is a student of 10th.

In the clip, she can be seen burning the floor with her killer dance movies. Meanwhile, her schoolmates can be heard cheering for her. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Myself Nimisha...A girl is who is Die heart BTS fan ...I just love to Dance to their songs and it's fun to learn their choreography. Sharing some special moments...Danced to my favourite songs: #Butter, #Dynamite At an event in my school

#BTS #BTSArmy. I got this opportunity just because of #Yougami Class X.”

If you are a BTS fan, this video will surely make you smile.

Meanwhile, after reports of BTS going on a hiatus circulated, team leader RM Namjoon reacted to it. He said that the announcement was about the band members working on their solo projects alongside group ones, however, it was misinterpreted.

RM wrote, “It is not like we were hoping they (media persons) would watch our show… till the end to write their opinions… Only the screenshots of me crying became viral… I wonder if I shouldn’t have been brave enough to share…”

For the unversed, a pre-recorded dinner event was premiered on YouTube in which the band members talked about their future plans. The dinner was planned at BTS’ old house where the members stayed together before they started living alone. While talking about the memories, Suga said, “7 boys living together isn’t easy.” V aka Kim Taehyung mentioned that they grew closer when they started living alone.

Read: BTS' Yet To Come gets most views from Japan, India on YouTube

However, the moment turned emotional when Yoongi said that the members should now talk about their hiatus. RM, the team leader said, “I feel lost. After releasing Butter and Permission to Dance, I started feeling that I don’t know what kind of a band we are anymore. What kind of music do we want to make? What do we want to say? I believe we should have taken this break long ago, but we kept putting it off.”