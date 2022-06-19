BTS: Indian fangirl grooves to famous songs Butter, Dynamite at her school event

Headlines

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Asia Cup 2023: Major concerns for Team India as star batters are set to miss the tournament

NIRF Best Colleges 2023: Miranda College at number one, 5 Delhi University colleges in top 10 list

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greets and welcomes PM Modi at White House

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

HomeEntertainment

business

BTS: Indian fangirl grooves to famous songs Butter, Dynamite at her school event

A BTS fangirl shared a video in which she can be seen grooving to popular songs Dynamite and Butter at her school event

article-main
Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 10:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The famous BTS band has a huge fan following across the world. BTS boys Jungkook, V, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, and RM never fail to impress us with their songs and concerts. Their fans are known as BTS ARMY.

Indian BTS ARMY never leaves a chance to celebrate the band. Fans in India often share updates about the Korean band and are very active on social media. Recently, a BTS fangirl shared a video in which she can be seen grooving to popular songs Dynamite and Butter at her school event. As per the caption of her video, the girl’s name is Nimisha Mishra and she is a student of 10th.

In the clip, she can be seen burning the floor with her killer dance movies. Meanwhile, her schoolmates can be heard cheering for her. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Myself Nimisha...A girl is who is Die heart BTS fan ...I just love to Dance to their songs and it's fun to learn their choreography. Sharing some special moments...Danced to my favourite songs: #Butter, #Dynamite At an event in my school
#BTS #BTSArmy. I got this opportunity just because of #Yougami Class X.”

If you are a BTS fan, this video will surely make you smile.

Meanwhile, after reports of BTS going on a hiatus circulated, team leader RM Namjoon reacted to it. He said that the announcement was about the band members working on their solo projects alongside group ones, however, it was misinterpreted.

RM wrote, “It is not like we were hoping they (media persons) would watch our show… till the end to write their opinions… Only the screenshots of me crying became viral… I wonder if I shouldn’t have been brave enough to share…”

For the unversed, a pre-recorded dinner event was premiered on YouTube in which the band members talked about their future plans. The dinner was planned at BTS’ old house where the members stayed together before they started living alone. While talking about the memories, Suga said, “7 boys living together isn’t easy.” V aka Kim Taehyung mentioned that they grew closer when they started living alone.

Read: BTS' Yet To Come gets most views from Japan, India on YouTube

However, the moment turned emotional when Yoongi said that the members should now talk about their hiatus. RM, the team leader said, “I feel lost. After releasing Butter and Permission to Dance, I started feeling that I don’t know what kind of a band we are anymore. What kind of music do we want to make? What do we want to say? I believe we should have taken this break long ago, but we kept putting it off.”

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

This IIT aspirant failed to crack JEE, started YouTube channel, now has a net worth of Rs 8500 crore

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

Zayn Malik opens up about Gigi Hadid, daughter: ‘Trying to be a good example’

Meet Lucknow's 'rocket woman' who is spearheading Chandrayaan 3 mission; education, career details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE