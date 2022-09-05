BTS: Indian fan asks Jimin about biryani, K-pop singer replies

Credit: File photo

BTS boys have a huge fan following in India and Indian fans are waiting for the K-pop singer to come to India. V, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, and RM often interact with their fans in order to keep them updated.

Recently, during an interaction with BTS fans on Weverse, Jimin was talking about food. Fans from all over the world started asking Jimin to try new dishes. Meanwhile, one Indian fan said ‘You can try Biryani…. This is very delicious.” To this Jimin replied, “It’s Indian food.” This reply was sufficient to Indian fans to be happy.

[220904 Jimin Weverse Comment]



You can try Biriyani…this is really delicious



i see its indian food https://t.co/CReU0CJ8Tn pic.twitter.com/54cjKZUYTX —(@miiniyoongs) September 4, 2022

Meanwhile, according to reports, Taehyung of BTS V will travel to the US to be with Jennie, who was there to support Blackpink's most recent album, "Born Pink." Despite the fact that the images are unauthenticated, a Twitter user asserted that they are genuine and that he has other pictures of them together. More images of Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo as well as other BLACKPINK members have since been leaked online.

One of the latest images shows Jennie apparently on a FaceTime call with BTS V. In another image, the Blackpink singer is pictured with a person whose face is obscured but who is likely V. Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé from BLACKPINK emerge in more images during their vacation to New York.

While V and Jennie's images have gained widespread attention, they have also sparked a tremendous commotion regarding the stars' right to privacy. BTS ARMY and BLINKS are upset that someone is hacking celebrities' private images and posting them online. Many people have even criticised the user who says they would publish more images to show Taehyung and Jennie are dating.

After a photo of them travelling to Jeju Island in a car together went viral online, dating rumours of BTS V and Blackpink's Jennie began to surface. Although it was later claimed that Jhope and V were in the car and not Jennie, there has been no evidence of their romance.