BTS: I'm not done yet, says Jungkook after emcee interrupts him on stage during speech

BTS members V, Jimin, Jungkook, J-hope, RM, Jin, and J-Hope won the Daesang (Grand Prize) for the fifth year in the row.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 08:55 PM IST

Credit: mapler Seokjin/Twitter

BTS ARMY is in the seventh heaven as band members V, Jimin, Jungkook, J-hope, RM, Jin, and J-Hope won seven awards at The Fact Music Awards. This is the fifth year in a row that BTS won the Daesang (Grand Prize). While Jin took this year’s individual Fan N Star Choice Award home.

While taking the trophy, Jungkook stated, “For this award, I changed my hair. Thank you to ARMYs and we’ll work harder! Thank you for your support. Artist of the Year is a meaningful and precious award. I’m feeling so happy because we got this precious award because of all the ARMYs here but also from all the ARMYs far away. Thank you.”

However, the emcee interrupted, therefore, Jungkood said, “Oh I’m not done yet." ever artist." He mentioned that he was yet to finish his speech, emcee sai sorry. Jungkook continued, “It’s the Artist of the Year right? Well, I don't know if we will get these amazing awards next year or not but I’d be grateful if you would remember just one thing. We will work hard to be your forever artist.”

RM stated, “Shout out to all the ARMYs out there: Asia, Africa, South & North America, Australia, Pacific, anywhere. We love you, we miss you, we wanna play with you, we wanna touch you, we wanna feel you. Thank you for all the love and support from out there. And we'll never let you down. We know so well that you always don’t sleep to vote for us. We are practising every day (for Busan) so please look forward to it.”

He added, "I want to speak like we usually do in our quiet calm/cool honest style but I'm unable to do it right now.. soon while a lot of things get organized, I believe we'll be able to tell you guys honestly like we usually do always. I'll just say this much. What we do best, we'll show it to you guys on October 15."

Jimin mentioned, "It’s been a long time since seeing ARMYs gathered in front of us. It’s been more than 9 years but I’m still nervous. Anyway, thank you for giving us this big award. We are always most thankful to our ARMY for letting us feel what popularity is."

V said, "We will become an artist that matches the most-voted artist BTS award. We are so thankful for being able to accept another award. Our members know this gratitude so well that they’re always nervous/excited in the waiting room whenever we accept an award." He added, "Namjoon (RM) mentioned it earlier but there’s something big coming at the Busan concert.

When host asked for a spoiler, Suga said, "You have to keep this a secret but there will be a special guest. BTS."

