BTS: Here's why Jin won't perform on 'Super Tuna' at upcoming Seoul Concert

The Bangtan boys band BTS will soon host a 4-day live-in-person concert, Permission To Dance On Stage at Seoul, this week. However, South Korean singer Jin recently revealed that he won't be performing on his latest solo chartbuster 'Super Tuna.' The band members V, Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin and Jimin will perform on some of their famous songs, except 'Super Tuna.'

The group members recently conducted a surprise VLive, and there Jin revealed that he wanted to perform on the song, but he failed to get permission. One of their fans asked about the concert preparation to which Jin answered, "I pushed for Super Tuna, but it got rejected since it’s a solo song. but I got an OK to perform it for a fan meet event." 'Super Tuna' was revealed on Jin's birthday, and it instantly went viral in no time.

BTS ARMY can’t wait for the Bangtan Boys to rock the stage after their LA concert that happened in December. Everyone is excited about the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – SEOUL concert which will happen on March 10, 12 and 13.

The concert will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium where BTS boys V, Jin, Jimin, RM, Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope will perform live in front of their audience. Ahead of the concert, RM, who is the leader of the group dropped a photo of ARMY bomb beside a stand. ‘PTD on Stage Seoul’ was featured on the stand.

Along with the photo, he wrote, “#mood.” One can know how excited RM is about the concert. Fans have been drooling after he posted this photo.