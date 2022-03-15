BTS hater requests YouTuber CarryMinati to roast K-pop band, offers him Rs 1000

India’s famous YouTuber CarryMinati, who is known for his comedic skits, needs no introduction. He is one of the most followed YouTubers in India. Meanwhile, the popular K-pop band BTS has a huge fanbase in India, people who love the band call themselves BTS ARMY.

However, there are people who hate the BTS band, they often wait to roast the K-pop band and its ARMY. For the unversed, BTS is a South Korean Band that has 7 members- V, Jungkook, RM, Suga, Jimin, Jin, and J-Hope.

Recently, a BTS hater offered Carry Minati RS 1000 to roast the K-pop band. However, CarryMinati rejected his offer and said, “I am sorry, me nahi kar paaungi. Tumhaare 1000 rupee se zyada mujhe meri mental peace keemti hai.” After knowing CarryMinati’s response BTS ARMY got excited and started sharing his clip. ARMY is pleased after learning that the YouTuber denied roasting BTS.

BTS has been ruling the world with their power pack performances. They have their biggest ARMY in India, who never miss an update about them. The BTS Indian ARMY IS desperately waiting for them to appear in the country to get a chance to see them in real. Also Read: J-Hope gives a glimpse of soundcheck day 1 in Seoul

A few days back, ARMY was shocked to see questions on BTS band in 9th class CBSE English exam. As soon as this news circulated, fans got crazy. One of the BTS fans wrote, “Just when I saw the the question paper photo I got so emotional and started right now I am sooo happy for our boys that they are really getting sooo much attention deserve this world. They must have definitely saved this world in their past lives.”

The second one mentioned, “I also got bts passage in term 1 exam pre board 1 MCQ BASED 10th class oct. 2021 and I was very happy that time. I really didn't read the passage and answers all the questions very easily.”