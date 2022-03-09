BTS: Halsey wishes 'twin' Suga on birthday with UNSEEN photo of Yoongi cuddling her son

Singer-songwriter Halsey extended heartfelt birthday wishes to BTS' Suga, who has turned a year older on Wednesday. Halsey, who has been a collaborator and good friend of Suga, took to her Instagram Story and shared a strip of three black and white pictures in which Suga could be seen cuddling her son Ender. She captioned the post as, "happy bday twin," and dropped a black heart emoticon.

For the unversed, the American singer had collaborated with the Bangtan Boys for their song Boy With Luv which was uploaded on YouTube as the title track to the band's mini-album Map of the Soul: Persona. The track had become the fastest Korean boy group music video to cross 750 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, BTS' J-Hope also wished Suga by sharing a video from their car ride together. "Happy birthday my brother," he wrote alongside the clip.

Take a look at the posts:

As for BTS' upcoming performances, the Bangtan Boys recently announced the continuation of their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour with April dates at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

As per Variety, the band will perform on April 8, 9, 15 and 16, with the last day of the tour being streamed live online. Additionally, the group's event 'Live Play in Las Vegas' will be held on all four days at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The new dates came after the K-pop group's announcement of concert dates in Seoul, South Korea on March 10, 12 and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium.

For the unversed, those performances will be BTS' first in its home country since 2019.

Before Las Vegas, BTS made history in Los Angeles by performing four sold-out shows at SoFi stadium in the city at the end of last year, filling the stadium with tens of thousands of fans.

According to Billboard, the group's tour dates in Los Angeles grossed USD 33.3 million with 214,000 tickets sold -- the most made by a run of shows at a single venue since 2012.

For the uninformed, the band which is yet to bag a Grammy will perform at Las Vegas just a few days after the scheduled 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in the city. The award ceremony will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.BTS has also been nominated for best pop duo/group performance at this year's Grammy Awards for their hit song 'Butter'.