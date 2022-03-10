BTS fans not allowed to ‘clap or shout’ at Bangtan Boys upcoming concerts, here's why

BTS is one of South Korea's most popular boy bands, with a worldwide fan base. BTS' management company, Big Hit Music, has provided information regarding COVID protocols for all fans attending the shows as the BTS Army prepares to attend the BTS South Korea performance. The paper also included official restrictions that the Army must adhere to while attending the show.

The BTS 'Permission To Dance On Stage Concert' will be broadcast live online for fans who are unable to attend in person. The first show will take place on March 10 at 7:00 p.m. KST, while the second will take place on March 12 at 6:00 p.m. KST. The final performance will take place on March 13 at 6:00 p.m. KST.

According to Variety, BTS management business Big Hit Music just missed a statement announcing that government guidelines ban loud applauding, yelling, chanting, and standing up during 'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul.' Furthermore, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of South Korea has set a restriction of 15,000 people per night for each event, despite the stadium's capacity of 70,000.

Additionally, the concert seating arrangements as well as government requirements were given, along with a warning that the event may be adjusted or cancelled depending on the level of social distance.

"Cheering loudly, yelling, chanting and standing up during ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul’ is strictly prohibited according to government guidelines. Seating for the in-person performance will comply with spacing guidelines mandated by local government performance venue Covid-19 control measures. The event may be changed or canceled depending on the social distancing level.”