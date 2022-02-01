BTS' custom Grammy outfits, signed guitar, J-Hope's rings sold for THIS whopping amount at MusiCares auction

A set of custom-made outfits worn by popular Korean boy band BTS at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony held in March 2021 has been sold for a whopping $160,000 in a recent charity relief auction. The Louis Vuitton suits were worn by BTS while performing their chartbuster number 'Dynamite' on the Grammy stage in March 2021.

The suits were sold at the previously mentioned whopping price at Julien's MusiCares charity auction that took place on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 1:00 PM PST (Monday, January 31, 2022, at 2:30 am IST). The proceeds of the charity are provided as assistance to people in the music industry in times of need.

BTS, Paul McCartney, and Harry Styles were among the high-profile celebrities whose items were put up on sale at the auction. Autographed guitars, artwork, and memorabilia were some items donated for the auction.

BTS, besides donating their custom-made suits, also added an Epiphone brand 56 Les Paul Pro ebony electric guitar signed by each member of the band to their auction items. Apart from this, three unique rings worn by J-Hope during the 2021 GRAMMY performance, was how BTS rounded off their donation to this year's MusiCares auction.

As per reports, BTS' items for the charity were sold for a whopping total of 248,320 USD. Individually, the items were sold like this: Custom-made GRAMMY performance ensembles - 160,000 USD, two of J-Hope's rings were sold for 6,400 USD each, while the third ring was sold for 11,520 USD. Finally, BTS' guitar signed by all seven members of the group, was sold for 64,000 USD.