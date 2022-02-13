BTS drop major hint about 2022 world tour, ARMY excited

BTS, the Korean pop sensation, is on its way to dominating the world. The septet has had a fantastic tour in 2021 and has provided some of the top singles in the last three years. The band is now on hiatus, allowing them to rest and rejuvenate. BTS, on the other hand, have revealed a huge hint about their World Tour in 2022 in a video released on YouTube by BangtanTV. The video shows the K-Pop quartet rehearsing for their appearance at the Jingle Bell in 2021. Jingle Bell is a particular celebration held in December to welcome the new year, for those who are unfamiliar. Several celebrities attend the event, which also includes musical acts.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook appear in the video and are interviewed by reporters on the red carpet. If the band will go on tour in 2022, a reporter asks V to blink three times. For his bandmates, BTS member RM interpreted the question. V and Jimin began blinking fast, and the rest of the members of the group joined them, confirming the group's 2022 global tour.

The video quickly went viral, and ARMY members turned to Twitter to express their delight at the new development.

‘YALL WE GOT SOME GOOD NEWS 2022 BTS WORLD TOUR FOR 3 MILLION ARMYS,’ said an ARMY.

BTS members visited the United States last November for four in-person concerts in Los Angeles. After that, they took their first 'long time of rest' since 2019. Next month, the members will perform a concert in Seoul, South Korea.