BTS: Delhi-Hyderabad airport tag K-pop band, Indian Army reacts

Credit: BTS Official/Instagram

BTS Indian ARMY went crazy when they saw Delhi and Hyderabad airport tagging the world’s most popular K-pop band. Since then, ARMY has been speculating that this can be a hint about BTS visiting India.

On April 29, the official Twitter handle of Delhi airport tweeted, “'Cause I-I-I'm in the stars tonight' @BTS_twt, @BTSArmy #BTS #AirportTwitter.” Seeing this fans started reacting, one of the social media users wrote, “SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP THROWING MYSELF OFF THE BUILDING I KNOW I JUST KNOW THEY'RE COMING AT LAST.”

Another mentioned, “OH MY GOAKAJWJWHWHSHSHSNSNSNSJEJE PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS NOT RANDOM AND ITS A HINT.”

Meanwhile, the Twitter handle of Hyderabad International airport also tagged BTS and wrote, “Get BTS on that line cause this is a Cool shade, stunner And you know we don’t stop! #BTS #HYDAirport #AirportTwitter #BTS #Trending #BTS_twt #BTSARMY_INTL.”

Earlier, news of BTS’s leader RM sharing Indian television actress Mahira Sharma's photo on Instagram circulated. However, it was a glitch on Instagram as RM's photo also appeared in Mahira Sharma's profile. Some social media users can still see the photo, while others can't.

Meanwhile, with the help of his Instagram account, BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V has broken another record. The Winter Bear singer, who debuted on Instagram last December alongside fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, has topped 40 million followers in just 135 days. Several supporters pointed out that this achievement makes him the fastest person to ever reach 40 million Instagram followers.

Fans are ecstatic about the achievement. They congratulated the singer with messages using the hashtag '#THV40MILLION.'

“I am so proud of you Taehyung! You are truly Loved, Appreciated & respected all over the world!So many among that 40M see you as an inspiration & a role Model! Those 40M are a proof that Your Genuinity & Love conquered the hate! All that remain is who chose you & love," added a fan.

V had previously set the record for becoming the first person to reach 30 million Instagram followers in the shortest time. V became the fastest individual to get one million followers in just 43 minutes after launching on the platform, and he achieved ten million followers four hours later on the same day.