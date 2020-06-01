BTS creates history as their 'DNA' music video crosses 1 billion views on YouTube

It's been almost a decade since popular K-Pop boyband BTS came into inception. Consisting of seven members namely V (Kim Tae-Hyung), J-Hope (Jung Ho-Seok), RM (Kim Nam-Joon), Jin (Kim Seok-jin), Jimin (Park Ji-min), Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook) and Suga (Min Yoon-gi), the band has hit chartbusters making them a global icon. They have created record-breaking music videos which are loved by millions of their fans worldwide.

Amongst them was their 2017 released music video named 'DNA'. The video was uploaded on YouTube on September 18, 2017. Now after two years and almost nine months, the music video has crossed one billion views on the video-sharing platform. With this video, BTS becomes the first K-Pop band to achieve this feat.

In case you missed it, check out the hit music video below:

A few months back, BTS released their sixth album named Map of the Soul: 7. The album includes hit tracks namely 'Black Swan' which debuted at number 57 on the Billboard Hot 100.

After the release of the hit single, BTS performed at 62nd Annual Grammy Awards alongside, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and Diplo.

With this album, BTS became the first K-Pop boyband to sell around 20 million albums and they also became South Korean's all-time bestselling artist.

Earlier this year, RM had confirmed on working on the new album but no concrete details of the same have been laid out by the rest of the band.